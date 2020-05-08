Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsCrime fiction
DISGRACELAND

DISGRACELAND

DISGRACELAND

DISGRACELAND

add
</>
Embed
If you love true crime and you love music then get ready to love this podcast.
USA / Podcast, Crime fiction
If you love true crime and you love music then get ready to love this podcast.
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 89
  • Blood on the Tracks Trailer
    Phil Spector: Murderer. Musical genius. His story
    8/5/2020
    3:55
  • The Rolling Stones (Part Two): Swinging London, Keith and Stolen Jewels, Princess Margaret Way Too High, Busted at Redlands and More
    The Establishment strikes back in this second inst
    6/30/2020
    39:19
  • New 27 Club episode available in the 27 Club feed
    Want to hear the story of Jim Morrison progress? S
    6/25/2020
    0:35
  • Rolling Stones (Part One): Swinging London, a Prison Break, East End Gangsters and the Anti-Beatles
    London was swinging. Keith Richards was in jail. T
    6/23/2020
    37:24
  • Jim Morrison Episode 2: Los Angeles Is on Fire, and Jim Morrison Returns from the Desert with a Killer Tale.
    While L.A.’s Watts neighborhood erupts in riots, J
    6/18/2020
    41:06

Similar Stations

About DISGRACELAND

Murder, infidelity, suicide, arson, overdose, religious cults, drug trafficking; this podcast explores the alleged true crime antics and criminal connections of musicians we love like Jerry Lee Lewis, Beck, The Rolling Stones, Tay K-47, Tupac Shakur, Mayhem, Van Morrison and many more. Why? Because real rock stars are more like feral, narcissistic animals than functioning members of society and that is precisely what makes them so damn entertaining. If you love true crime and you love music then get ready to love this podcast.

Station website

App

Listen to DISGRACELAND, WHTA Hot 107,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

DISGRACELANDPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
DISGRACELANDPodcast
DISGRACELANDPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
DISGRACELANDPodcast
DISGRACELANDPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
DISGRACELANDPodcast

Radio your way - Download now for free