Journalist Mehdi Hasan is known around the world for his televised takedowns of presidents and prime ministers.
USA / Politics
  • The Trump Child Abuse Scandal
    It’s been two years since the peak of public outcr
    7/9/2020
    38:40
  • Can We Build a Politics of Hope?
    Deep down, are humans really selfish, brutal, and
    7/2/2020
    47:23
  • The Rise of the Left (with Mondaire Jones)
    This week’s Democratic primaries in Kentucky, New
    6/25/2020
    35:47
  • Let’s Defund The Military, Too
    The United States has by far the world’s largest m
    6/18/2020
    34:10
  • Is It Time To Defund the Police?
    In the wake of global protests over the killing of
    6/11/2020
    29:53

Journalist Mehdi Hasan is known around the world for his televised takedowns of presidents and prime ministers. In this new podcast from The Intercept, Mehdi unpacks a game-changing news event of the week while challenging the conventional wisdom. As a Brit, a Muslim and an immigrant based in Donald Trump's Washington D.C., Mehdi gives a refreshingly provocative perspective on the ups and downs of American—and global—politics.

