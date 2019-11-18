Radio Logo
RND
Crime Inc. takes you behind the curtain of the American Criminal Justice System.
Crime Inc. takes you behind the curtain of the American Criminal Justice System.
Available Episodes

5 of 42
  • Community Police Relations with Berkeley Law School Professor Jonathan Simon
    I am once again joined by Bekeley Law School Profe
    4/27/2020
    39:08
  • Domestic Violence Treatment With Scottsdale Treatment Institute
    On this episode I speak with a counselor at Scotts
    4/20/2020
    33:48
  • Life as Female Prison Guard, Part Three
    4/13/2020
    32:02
  • Governing Through Crime with Berkeley Professor Jonathan Simon
    On this episode I am joined by Berkeley Law School
    4/6/2020
    33:35
  • Law School to Prison to Lawyer with Lisa Hana, Part Three.
    I am again joined by Lisa Hana who gives me an upd
    11/18/2019
    40:47

About Crime Inc. Podcast

Crime Inc. takes you behind the curtain of the American Criminal Justice System. The show will bring in depth interviews with former prison inmates, prosecutors, professors, defense lawyers, cops, and everyone in-between. If you enjoy long form conversation podcasts you will like Crime Inc. If you like true crime stories you will enjoy this podcast. The show is hosted by Alexander Y. Benikov who is a practicing criminal defense lawyer, author, and law professor. Mr. Benikov has handled thousands of criminal matters ranging from small misdeamenors to major felonies.

