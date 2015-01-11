Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies

Available Episodes

5 of 50
  • Das Bildnis des Dorian Gray von Oscar Wilde & Der Anschlag
    mit Nils & Simon
    8/21/2015
    27:41
  • Rumo, Die 13½ Leben des Käpt’n Blaubär von Walter Moers & Schöne neue Welt von Aldous Huxley
    mit Nils & Simon
    9/5/2015
    1:13:39
  • Der Marsianer & Bücher über Filme: Ready Player One
    mit Simon, Schröck & Nils
    9/12/2015
    54:15
  • Die Känguru-Chroniken & You're never weird on the Internet
    mit Nils & Bell
    10/18/2015
    26:58
  • Ready Player One von Ernest Cline
    mit Simon, Schröck & Nils
    11/1/2015
    28:45

Similar Stations

About Buch Klub

Station website

App

Listen to Buch Klub, Kino+ and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Buch KlubHamburgPodcast
Kino+HamburgPodcast
1on1HamburgPodcast
Buch KlubHamburgPodcast
Buch KlubHamburgPodcast
Kino+HamburgPodcast
1on1HamburgPodcast
Buch KlubHamburgPodcast
Buch KlubHamburgPodcast
Kino+HamburgPodcast
1on1HamburgPodcast
Buch KlubHamburgPodcast

Radio your way - Download now for free

Buch Klub: Podcasts in Family

Kino+
1on1
Almost Daily
Bohndesliga
Buch Klub
Film Fights
Game Fights
MoinMoin
Nachspiel
Pen & Paper
Plauschangriff
Press Select
Wir müssen reden