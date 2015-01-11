Top Stations
Podcast
Episodes
Info
Buch Klub
Buch Klub
Buch Klub
Available Episodes
5 of 50
Das Bildnis des Dorian Gray von Oscar Wilde & Der Anschlag
mit Nils & Simon
8/21/2015
27:41
Rumo, Die 13½ Leben des Käpt’n Blaubär von Walter Moers & Schöne neue Welt von Aldous Huxley
mit Nils & Simon
9/5/2015
1:13:39
Der Marsianer & Bücher über Filme: Ready Player One
mit Simon, Schröck & Nils
9/12/2015
54:15
Die Känguru-Chroniken & You're never weird on the Internet
mit Nils & Bell
10/18/2015
26:58
Ready Player One von Ernest Cline
mit Simon, Schröck & Nils
11/1/2015
28:45
About Buch Klub
