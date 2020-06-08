Radio Logo
The BiggerPockets Podcast will give you real strategies that work for real people.
USA / Economy
Available Episodes

  • 394: Making a 25 Deal/Year Business (and Marriage) Work... Together! with Elliot and Chrissy Smith
    Ever considered partnering up with your spouse or
    8/6/2020
    1:17:51
  • 393: Campus Maintenance Man to $10M in Real Estate Owned with Rick Jarman
    Real estate investing... old school! Rick Jarman (
    7/30/2020
    1:13:43
  • 392: $12,500 per Month in 'Pure Cash Flow' With Todd Baldwin
    A $1 million net worth before the age of 30... thr
    7/23/2020
    58:04
  • 391: Your Real Estate Questions Answered, Live! with Brandon, David, and BP Nation
    Live calls, Dave Ramsey style! In this episode we
    7/16/2020
    1:02:45
  • 390: 7 Figures from ONE Deal with Leka Devatha
    From fashion design work in India, to a corporate
    7/9/2020
    1:26:21

About BiggerPockets Podcast

Imagine you are friends with hundreds of real estate investors and entrepreneurs. Now imagine you can grab a beer with each of them and casually chat about failures, successes, motivations, and lessons learned. That’s what The BiggerPockets Podcast delivers. Co-hosted by BiggerPockets’ founder & CEO Joshua Dorkin and active real estate investor Brandon Turner, this podcast provides actionable advice from investors and other real estate professionals every week. The show won’t tell you how to “get rich quick” or sell you a course, boot camp, or guru system; instead, the BiggerPockets Podcast will give you real strategies that work for real people.

