Austin, USA / Podcast, Career
Available Episodes

5 of 489
  • 489: Not a Monkey Man
    DISCUSSED: the joys of a movie that reveals itself
    8/4/2020
    42:27
  • 488: Uncle Dad
    DISCUSSED: Merlin has discovered a unique new voic
    7/28/2020
    59:23
  • 487: Nostradamus Pants
    DISCUSSED: There's really only one topic right now
    7/21/2020
    56:54
  • 486: The Ballad of Danny Knife
    DISCUSSED: knife talk and flea market nostalgia; a
    7/14/2020
    1:12:51
  • 485: Travis County, P.I.
    DISCUSSED: Merlin has flies in his bathroom; Dan's
    7/7/2020
    1:14:52

About Back 2 Work

