Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsCrime fiction
A Very Fatal Murder

A Very Fatal Murder

A Very Fatal Murder

A Very Fatal Murder

add
</>
Embed
The mysterious death of a 17-year-old girl, Hayley Price.
Chicago, USA / Podcast, Crime fiction
The mysterious death of a 17-year-old girl, Hayley Price.
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Episode 6: The Game Changer
    In the finale of “A Very Fatal Murder,” David retu
    2/5/2018
    9:27
  • Episode 5, Part 2: Did My Police Department Miss Something?
    David finally confronts W.O. Calloway about the mu
    2/5/2018
    7:57
  • Episode 5, Part 1: Did My Police Department Miss Something?
    In the first part of an extra-long and incredibly
    2/5/2018
    9:40
  • Episode 4: The Official Story
    David recruits Onion Public Radio’s robust team of
    2/5/2018
    9:36
  • Episode 3: Calloway Day
    David attends Calloway Day to see exactly how midd
    2/5/2018
    10:42

Similar Stations

About A Very Fatal Murder

A Very Fatal Murder sends Onion Public Radio (OPR) correspondent David Pascall from New York City to the sleepy town of Bluff Springs, Nebraska to investigate the mysterious death of a 17-year-old girl, Hayley Price. Hayley was a popular, smart animal lover, with a bright future ahead of her. Everyone in town knew her name, and now everyone in town is a suspect. Join David as he works to understand why the initial investigation of Hayley’s death failed, and how a very inquisitive and Pulitzer-hungry podcast host might shed new light on the case.

Station website

App

Listen to A Very Fatal Murder, WHTA Hot 107,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

A Very Fatal MurderChicagoPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
A Very Fatal MurderChicagoPodcast
A Very Fatal MurderChicagoPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
A Very Fatal MurderChicagoPodcast
A Very Fatal MurderChicagoPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
A Very Fatal MurderChicagoPodcast

Radio your way - Download now for free