HomePodcastsBusiness
USA / Podcast, Business
  • Ep 369: Product Hunt – Entrepreneurship Lessons From a Blazing Success Story
    James credits at least some of his success to his
    10/8/2015
    28:53
  • Ep 368: The Best-Kept Secret in "America"
    Do you need a vacation? How about a place that has
    10/7/2015
    27:43
  • Ep 367: Altucher interviews Altucher
    James spent an hour interviewing his wife and busi
    10/6/2015
    1:00:04
  • Ep 366: James Needs a Therapist for His Public Speaking
    James gives his friend a call today to talk about
    10/5/2015
    16:41
  • Ep 365: Chris Brogan – What's the Real Value of Podcasting?
    James gives his good friend a call today to talk a
    10/2/2015
    18:41

James Altucher - a successful entrepreneur, investor, board member, and the writer of 11 books including the recent WSJ Bestseller, "Choose Yourself!". He has started and sold several companies for eight figure exits, sit on the board of a billion revenue company, he has written for The Financial Times, The New York Observer, and over a dozen popular websites for the past 15 years. He has run several hedge funds, venture capital funds, and I'm a successful angel investor in technology, energy, and biotech. He has also lost all his money, made it back, lost it, made it back several times and openly discusses how he did it.

