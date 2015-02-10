About Ask Altucher

James Altucher - a successful entrepreneur, investor, board member, and the writer of 11 books including the recent WSJ Bestseller, "Choose Yourself!". He has started and sold several companies for eight figure exits, sit on the board of a billion revenue company, he has written for The Financial Times, The New York Observer, and over a dozen popular websites for the past 15 years. He has run several hedge funds, venture capital funds, and I'm a successful angel investor in technology, energy, and biotech. He has also lost all his money, made it back, lost it, made it back several times and openly discusses how he did it.