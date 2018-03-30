Radio Logo
Argentina / Podcast, Music
  • Beck, siempre mirando hacia el futuro
    1994, sale el disco independiente Mellow Gold de u
    5/8/2018
    29:07
  • Riff Van Halen para Michael
    Magnífico cruce entre el pop y el rock en épocas i
    4/27/2018
    10:38
  • ¡100 programas! ¡Asado y brindis!
    Muy bien acompañado, Juanchi Baleirón festeja las
    4/18/2018
    1:49:19
  • Riff imbatible, “Walk This Way”
    El acierto de un tema puede cambiar el curso de un
    4/16/2018
    10:59
  • Secretos del mejor riff de Jimmy Page
    Juanchi Baleirón repasa la historia de Black Dog y
    3/30/2018
    9:48

