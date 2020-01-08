Radio Logo
Friedrich II. und der Müller von Sanssouci | Antenne Brandenburg vom rbb

Potsdam, Germany / Podcast, Comedy
Available Episodes

5 of 23
  • Die zweite Welle
    Kerl! Müller! Ob das wohl was nützt, dass man Ball
    8/1/2020
    2:42
  • Billionenspritze
    Sacht ma, Majestät… Brüssel hat sich doch soville
    7/25/2020
    2:25
  • Wie man's nimmt
    Sacht ma, Majestät… warum borcht Ihr mir eijentlic
    7/18/2020
    2:07
  • Halbzeit
    Wat meinta, Majestät… ob der liebe Jott Humor hat?
    7/11/2020
    1:45
  • Die K-Frage
    Det hamwa nu von Corona, Majestät! Üba de Kanzlerk
    7/4/2020
    2:38

