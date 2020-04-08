Radio Logo
Tune in for a new episode every Tuesday to hear our honest conversations about topics like wellness, entrepreneurship, spirituality & self-development.
USA / Society
Available Episodes

  • Ep. 348 - Heal Yourself, Heal the World: Krista’s Reiki Journey
    THE SOLO Reiki is the universal life force energy
    8/6/2020
    43:19
  • Ep. 347 - Cultivate Your Power with Tiff McFierce
    Ep. 347 - Cultivate Your Power with Tiff McFierce
8/4/2020
1:14:57
    8/4/2020
    1:14:57
  • Ep. 346 - Ask Us Anything - with K+L
    Ep. 346 - Ask Us Anything - with K+L
7/30/2020
42:39
    7/30/2020
    42:39
  • Ep. 345 -Lo Bosworth on Mental Health + Being Your Own Advocate
    THE INTERVIEW Lo Bosworth is the BEST. She walks t
    7/28/2020
    58:14
  • Ep. 344 - Long-Distance Relationships: How to Stay Connected + Grow
    THE SOLO Long-distance relationships are hard. Per
    7/23/2020
    46:13

About Almost 30 | Real Talks

Tune in for a new episode every Tuesday to hear our honest conversations about topics like wellness, entrepreneurship, spirituality & self-development. IT’S REAL, IT’S RAW, AND IT’S UNFILTERED. Inspired by our transition from our twenties to our thirties, we realized it’s so much more than that. Our mission is to provide you with the tools & motivation you need to propel your personal growth and to navigate any transition in your life.

