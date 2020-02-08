Radio Logo
New York City, USA / Podcast, Tech News
Available Episodes

5 of 250
  • Working, Making, Creating in Public... and Private
    We're living in an unprecedented era of online col
    8/2/2020
    47:06
  • GPT-3: What's Hype, What's Real on the Latest in AI
    In this episode -- cross posted from our 16 Minute
    7/30/2020
    33:05
  • Taking the Pulse on Medical Device Security
    Many don’t realize we even need to think about the
    7/22/2020
    23:15
  • Journal Club: A New Path to Antibiotic Resistance
    Ever since the discovery of antibiotics, microbiol
    7/19/2020
    17:12
  • Cybercrime, Incorporated
    A dive into the sociological, operational, and tac
    7/18/2020
    36:20

About a16z

The a16z Podcast discusses tech and culture trends, news, and the future -- especially as ‘software eats the world’. It features industry experts, business leaders, and other interesting thinkers and voices from around the world. This podcast is produced by Andreessen Horowitz (aka “a16z”), a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm. Multiple episodes are released every week; visit a16z.com for more details and to sign up for our newsletters and other content as well!

