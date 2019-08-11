Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsFashion & Beauty
3.55 - CHANNEL

3.55 - CHANNEL

3.55 - CHANNEL

3.55 - CHANNEL

add
</>
Embed
In CHANEL’s 3.55 podcast, guests from the world of art, culture and fashion share with personalities close to the House, their points of views on themes that...
Paris, France / Podcast, Fashion & Beauty
In CHANEL’s 3.55 podcast, guests from the world of art, culture and fashion share with personalities close to the House, their points of views on themes that...
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 114
  • Mademoiselle Privé Tokyo : Sofia Coppola
    Film-maker Sofia Coppola has strong ties with both
    11/8/2019
    11:43
  • Mademoiselle Privé Tokyo : Pharrell Williams
    Musician and producer Pharrell Williams concludes
    11/8/2019
    13:38
  • Mademoiselle Privé Tokyo : Soo Joo Park
    Korean-American actress and DJ Soo Joo Park explai
    11/8/2019
    10:41
  • Mademoiselle Privé Tokyo : Bruno Pavlovsky and Ayami Nakajo
    Tyler Brûlé meets Chanel’s fashion president as th
    11/8/2019
    12:25
  • CHANEL à l'Opéra : Pretty Yende (French version)
    Elle est l’une des sopranos les plus réputées au m
    9/25/2019
    23:10

Similar Stations

About 3.55 - CHANNEL

In CHANEL’s 3.55 podcast, guests from the world of art, culture and fashion share with personalities close to the House, their points of views on themes that are dear to CHANEL: creativity, art, style and inspirations. This podcast travels to all four corners of the world. After the first chapter written in the rue Saint-Honoré at the colette store, and a second chapter in Hong Kong for the third Mademoiselle Privé exhibition, the third chapter invites you into Mademoiselle Chanel’s apartment at 31 rue Cambon in Paris, to evoke numerous stories on the subject of the handbag.

Station website

App

Listen to 3.55 - CHANNEL, WHTA Hot 107,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

3.55 - CHANNELParisPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
3.55 - CHANNELParisPodcast
3.55 - CHANNELParisPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
3.55 - CHANNELParisPodcast
3.55 - CHANNELParisPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
3.55 - CHANNELParisPodcast

Radio your way - Download now for free