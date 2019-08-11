3.55 - CHANNELParisPodcast
In CHANEL’s 3.55 podcast, guests from the world of art, culture and fashion share with personalities close to the House, their points of views on themes that are dear to CHANEL: creativity, art, style and inspirations. This podcast travels to all four corners of the world. After the first chapter written in the rue Saint-Honoré at the colette store, and a second chapter in Hong Kong for the third Mademoiselle Privé exhibition, the third chapter invites you into Mademoiselle Chanel’s apartment at 31 rue Cambon in Paris, to evoke numerous stories on the subject of the handbag.Station website