Radio Sete Mares
Évora, Portugal / Pop
Rádio Sines
Sines, Portugal / Pop
Rádio Só Kakarecos
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Easy Listening
Radio Sol FM
Brazil / Sertanejo
Rádio SOM LIVRE
São Paulo, Brazil / Hits
RadioSRC
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Rádio Sucesso
Santa Cruz do Capibaribe, Brazil / Pop
Rádio SUD FM
São Paulo, Brazil
Radio Tágide
Abrantes, Portugal / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Rádio Tamandaré
Olinda, Brazil / Gospel
Radio Tempo Gospel
Coimbra, Portugal / Gospel
Rádio Top Sertanejo
Brasilia, Brazil / Hits, Sertanejo
Rádio Towner 97,1 MHZ
Santos, Brazil / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Transforma
Porto, Portugal / Alternative, Punk, Jazz, Rock
Rádio Trans Mundial
São Paulo, Brazil / Gospel
Rádio Trick
São Paulo, Brazil / Electro
Radio TugaNet
London, United Kingdom / Pop, Rock, World
Radio Ultra Hits 2
Irece, Brazil / Pop
Rádio USP
São Paulo, Brazil / Pop
Radio Vida em Cristo
Joinville, Brazil / Gospel
Radio Vida FM 96.5
São Paulo, Brazil / Gospel
Radiovidalegria/independente
Lisbon, Portugal / Hits
Rádio Vida Plena São Carlos
Sao Carlos, Brazil / Gospel
Rádio Vinha SP
São Paulo, Brazil / Gospel
Rádio Viola Joseense
Sao Jose Dos Campos, Brazil / Sertanejo
Rádio Viola Viva
Uberlandia, Brazil / Top 40 & Charts
RÁDIO VITÓRIA FM
São Paulo, Brazil / Gospel
radio viva portugal
Castres, France / Hits
Rádio Vivos!
Brazil / Christian Music, Gospel
RADIO VOX WEB
Teresina, Brazil / Hits, Pop
Rádio Voz do Norte
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal / Hits, Pop
Radio Voz Lusitana
Lisbon, Portugal / Top 40 & Charts
Radio Voz Norte
Porto, Portugal / Traditional
Rádio Web CCB
Andradas, Brazil / Gospel
Radio Web Otima FM de Evangelizaçao
Garanhuns, Brazil / Gospel
Web Rádio Wfai
São Paulo, Brazil / Top 40 & Charts
Rádio World Hits BR
Salvador, Brazil / Hits
Radio Xis
Sorocaba, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Ballads
RADIO X PORTO
Porto, Portugal / Ballads
Radio Yahweh
Sao Francisco De Paula, Brazil / Gospel
Radio Amigos do Porto
Porto, Portugal / Latin, Hits
Rádio Raio de Luz 100.5 FM
Guaraciaba, Brazil / Pop
Raiz FM Sertaneja
Brazil / Sertanejo
rap life radio
São Paulo, Brazil / Rap, HipHop
Rapsódia Rádio Web
Porto Alegre, Brazil / Rock, Blues
RB2 1430 AM
Curitiba, Brazil / Sertanejo
RBB Radio Bip Brasil
Novo Hamburgo, Brazil / Alternative
RBN Digital
Salvador, Brazil
RC Alentejo
Mourão, Portugal
RCI Net 105.5 FM
Viseu, Portugal