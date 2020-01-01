Top Stations
89 Stations in
Norwegian
1Fm
Molde, Norway / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Nordic Lights
Lillehammer, Norway / Gothic, Industrial, Electro
NRK Sámi Radio
Karasjohka, Norway / Pop
Radio Ålesund
Ålesund, Norway / Pop
Radio Alta
Alta, Norway / Top 40 & Charts
Radio Bo
Vinje, Norway / Pop
Concertzender World
Amsterdam, Netherlands / World
Dansbandradioen
Askim, Norway / Rock, Country, Pop
Radio Haugaland
Haugaland, Norway / Top 40 & Charts
JULERADIOEN
Norway
KISS
Oslo, Norway / House, Electro
Radio Kongsvinger
Kongsvinger, Norway / Pop
La Pajarraca Radio
Fredrikstad, Norway / Rock, Metal
Les Cayes FM
New York City, USA / Pop
Radio Lyngdal
Lyngdal, Norway / Pop
Radio Meloy
Norway / Pop
Radio Metro Mjøsbyene
Gjøvik, Norway / Easy Listening, Pop
Radio Metro Romerike
Lillestrøm, Norway / Easy Listening, Pop
Metro Sør - Kristiansand
Kristiansand, Norway / Hits
Radio Metro Trondheim
Trondheim, Norway / Easy Listening, Pop
Norea Pluss Radio
Oslo, Norway / Christian Music
NRK Folkemusikk
Oslo, Norway / Traditional
NRK Julemusikk
Oslo, Norway / Hits, Pop
NRK P1 Finnmark
Vadsø, Norway / News-Talk
NRK P1 Hordaland
Bergen, Norway / News-Talk
NRK P1 Nordland
Bodø, Norway / News-Talk
NRK P1 Sogn og Fjordane
Førde, Norway / News-Talk
NRK P1 Telemark
Porsgrunn, Norway / News-Talk
NRK P1 Troms
Tromsø, Norway / News-Talk
NRK P3 National Rap Show
Oslo, Norway / Rap
NRK P3 Radioresepsjonen
Oslo, Norway / Pop
NRK P3 Urort
Trondheim, Norway / Pop
NRK Sport
Oslo, Norway
Radio Oksnes
Myre, Norway / Pop
P5 Nonstop
Oslo, Norway / Hits
P5 Oslo
Oslo, Norway / Top 40 & Charts
P7 Evangeliske sanger
Oslo, Norway / Christian Music
P7 Kristen pop
Oslo, Norway / Christian Music
TrysilRadioen
Trysil, Norway / Pop, Rock
