254 Stations in Greek

Melodia
Athens, Greece / Traditional
Radio Sfera
Nicosia, Cyprus / Hits
Arion Stigmes
Athens, Greece / Hits
Radio Ydrogeios 106.9 FM
Greece / Hits, Pop
Melodikos
Thessaloniki, Greece / Traditional
Kalamaria 101.7 FM
Thessaloniki, Greece / World
Skyline Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece / House
Orthodox Heaven
Greece / Christian Music
Palmos Plus 95.0 FM
Thessaloniki, Greece / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Power 100.2 FM
Volos, Greece / Top 40 & Charts
89 Rainbow
Thessaloniki, Greece / Rock
Kriti FM
Athens, Greece / Traditional
SEDUCTION DANCE TUNES RADIO
Athens, Greece / Electro, House, Indie
Edexno
Greece / Pop
ERA 1 Πρώτο Πρόγραμμα
Athens, Greece
78kai45
Athens, Greece / Traditional
Nitro Radio 102.5 FM
Athens, Greece / Hits
Zoo Radio 90.8
Thessaloniki, Greece / Top 40 & Charts, Rock, Pop
Nova Sport FM
Athens, Greece
AQUARIUS FM 105.5
Greece / Pop
96.3 red
Athens, Greece / Ballads
SPORT 24 Radio 103.3 FM
Athens, Greece
90.2 Aristera sta FM
Athens, Greece / News-Talk
VOX 103.3
Pyrgos, Greece / Hits, Pop
Xanthi Radio Deejay
Xanthi, Greece / Top 40 & Charts
Parapolitika FM
Athens, Greece
99fm Radio 1
Thessaloniki, Greece / Hits, Pop
Star 93.3 FM
Grevena, Greece / Pop, Traditional
ERT Deftero 103.7 FM - ΕΡΤ Δεύτερο Πρόγραμμα 103.7
Athens, Greece / News-Talk
Hydrogeios 106.9 FM
Heraklion, Greece / Top 40 & Charts
Ekklesia tis Ellados
Athens, Greece / Christian Music
Sto Kokkino 105.5
Athens, Greece / Pop
Rythmos 94.3 FM Zakynthos
Zakynthos, Greece / Hits
Rock Radio 104.7 FM
Thessaloniki, Greece / Rock
Sky Radio GR
Ioannina, Greece / Pop
Arion Radio
Athens, Greece / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
Velvet 96,8 fm
Thessaloniki, Greece / Hits, Pop
Cosmo Radio 95,1
Thessaloniki, Greece / Pop, World
Radio Meteora 90.3 FM
Kalampaka, Greece / World
Radio Play Fm 91.5 Xanthi
Xanthi, Greece
Kanali 6 - Κανάλι 6
Limassol, Cyprus / Traditional, Hits
Galaxy FM
Athens, Greece / Ballads
Athens Party R'n'B
Athens, Greece / R'n'B
Mad Radio 106.2 FM
Athens, Greece / 90s, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Xanthi 93.5 FM
Xanthi, Greece / Pop
NEXT FM 96.1
Thessaloniki, Greece / Hits, Pop
Power Türk Greece
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop
Live 89.6 FM
Chalkida, Greece / Top 40 & Charts
Arhagelos 94.1 FM
Rhodes, Greece / Top 40 & Charts
Soul Radio
Athens, Greece / Rock, Pop, Ballads