12,497 Stations in
German
Awaaz Austria Di
Austria / World, Asian, German Folklore
Alle Wege führen nach Ruhm
Hamburg, Germany / Podcast
Radio B138
Kirchdorf, Austria / Pop
B5 aktuell - Aus Bayern
Munich, Germany / Podcast
B5 aktuell - Die Kultur
Munich, Germany / Podcast
B5 aktuell - Der Funkstreifzug
Munich, Germany / Podcast
B5 aktuell - Das interkulturelle Magazin
Munich, Germany / Podcast
B5 aktuell - Die Landespolitik
Munich, Germany / Podcast
B5 aktuell - Landwirtschaft und Umwelt
Munich, Germany / Podcast
B5 aktuell - #Netzmagazin
Munich, Germany / Podcast
B5 akutell - Notizen aus aller Welt
Munich, Germany / Podcast
Politik und Hintergrund - B5 aktuell
Munich, Germany / Podcast
B5 aktuell - Religion und Orientierung
Munich, Germany / Podcast
B5 aktuell - B5 Reportage
Munich, Germany / Podcast
B5 aktuell - Sonntags um 11
Munich, Germany / Podcast
B5 aktuell - Thema des Tages
Munich, Germany / Podcast
B5 aktuell - Wirtschaft kompakt am Abend
Munich, Germany / Podcast
B5 aktuell - Wirtschaft und Soziales
Munich, Germany / Podcast
B5 aktuell - Wissenschaft und Technik
Munich, Germany / Podcast
Radio Baba
Nuremberg, Germany / Oriental, Pop
baden.fm chillout
Germany / Chillout, Electro, House
baden.fm kidsclub
Germany / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
baden.fm kult 80er
Germany / 80s, Pop
baden.fm partymix
Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
baden.fm relax
Germany / Classic Rock, 70s
baden.fm ROCK HAMMER
Germany / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
Badnerland Radio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Pop, Rock, Trance, Electro
das-durchgeknallte-baerenradio
Nuremberg, Germany / Hits
Bärlis-Hitradio
Germany / Techno, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
BA-GHOST-TWISTER
Kassel, Germany / Oldies, HipHop, Rock, Schlager
BAG HotRadio
Halle, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Top 40 & Charts
Radio BallaBalla
Edermünde, Germany / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Ballermann Radio - Country
Wetter, Germany / Country
Ballverliebt Fußball Podcast
Austria / Podcast
Ball you need is love – aus Liebe zum Fußball
Cologne, Germany / Podcast
Balus-Musikkiste
Wahlstedt, Germany / 70s, Pop, Rock, Gothic
BAM!
Lich, Germany / Rock, House, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Banana-Joe-Radio
Essen, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Discofox
Bannyradio
Wittenberg, Germany / 80s, Gothic, Pop, Rock
& KnickKnack. Von barba radio
Berlin, Germany / Ballads, R'n'B
& Mädelsabend. Von barba radio
Berlin, Germany / Pop, R'n'B
& Song Contest. Von barba radio
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Pop
& Ich hasse Sport. Von barba radio
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Pop
BARITONSOUND
Pasewalk, Germany / 80s, 90s, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Base4YouthRadio
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Drum'n'Bass, Techno
BaseLovers.FM
Lütjenburg, Germany / Electro, Techno
Radio-Base-Revolution
Moormerland, Germany / Techno, Pop, Rock
Basketball Radio FM
Berlin, Germany / Urban, HipHop, House
Bass-Beatz-Melody
Bärwalde, Germany / Hits, Schlager
bass-jimmy-radio
Frankfurt/Oder, Germany / Hits
