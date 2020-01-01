Radio Logo
RND

12,498 Stations in German

freakshow
Würzburg, Germany / Rock
ostsee-mashup
Lübeck, Germany / Hits
Radio Austria - Best of 70s
Vienna, Austria / 70s
Radio Jade
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Pop, Rock
delta radio - DEUTSCH
Kiel, Germany / Pop, Alternative, Rock
HITRADIO RTL - 90er
Dresden, Germany / 90s
Club85
Darmstadt, Germany / 80s
game-fm
Germany / Rap
R.SA - 80er Disco
Leipzig, Germany / 80s, Disco, Discofox
SWR4 Kaiserslautern
Kaiserslautern, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Charivari Classic Rock
Würzburg, Germany / Classic Rock
Klassik Radio - Friends Home
Hamburg, Germany / Jazz, Easy Listening, Chillout, Ballads
charts-fm
Germany / Chillout
Der-Barde
Nuremberg, Germany / Pop, Neo-Medieval, Rock
Electronic Beats Berlin
Berlin, Germany / Electro, House
Jazz'Halo
Warendorf, Germany / Jazz
Studio NL Nederpop
Aurich, Germany / Rock, Pop
Radio Chemnitz - 80er Kulthits
Chemnitz, Germany / 80s
Radio Leipzig - 90er XXL
Leipzig, Germany / 90s
crackfm1
Hamburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
eswirdmorgen
Offenbach am Main, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Indie, World
moshhead-gothic
Dortmund, Germany / Gothic
nightcore-berlin
Berlin, Germany / Electro
Schlager Radio B2 Ost-Schlager
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
Slow German
Munich, Germany / Podcast
Wild FM Rock Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Rock
baden.fm NUR deutsch
Germany / 80s, Pop
ENERGY Made in Germany
Germany / Rock, Pop
Dance Party Radio
Berlin, Germany / Techno, Trance, Electro, 90s
maximix
Rheinböllen, Germany / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
techno
Germany / Techno
RADIO PSR 90er
Leipzig, Germany / 90s, Techno, Pop
Antenne Niedersachsen Rock
Hanover, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock
Arabella Oberösterreich
Linz, Austria / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Eine Stunde Film - Deutschlandfunk Nova
Cologne, Germany / Podcast
100% Discofox von Schlagerplanet Radio
Munich, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
France Bleu Elsass
Strasbourg, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
Inn-Salzach-Welle +PLUS
Burgkirchen, Germany / Pop, Hits
Gnadenlos-Deutsch
Bottrop, Germany / Rock, Punk
Lippe Sound Radio Club
Detmold, Germany / Techno, House
Lukas Production
Wuppertal, Germany / Electro
radio-firework
Regensburg, Germany / Chillout, House, Dub, Electro
Living Hotels
Munich, Germany / Rock
Radio-Club 45
Niedernhausen, Germany / Oldies, Country, Blues, Pop
100% 80er Partyhits von Feierfreund
Berlin, Germany / 80s
my105 Dance
Zurich, Switzerland / Electro, House
R.SA - Rockzirkus
Leipzig, Germany / Rock, Hard Rock, Metal
SMART RADIO
Augsburg, Germany / Electro, Jazz, Chillout, Soul
SR 3 Oldiewelt
Saarbrücken, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
MedusaFM
Garching bei München, Germany / Rock, Gothic, Metal