12,507 Stations in
German
RT1 SPORT
Augsburg, Germany / News-Talk
RT1 2000er
Augsburg, Germany / Pop
RT1 MADE IN GERMANY
Augsburg, Germany / Hits, Pop
RT1 XMAS
Augsburg, Germany / Pop
RTF.3 Neckar-Alb
Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
RTI Såksesch Radio
Bad Tabarz, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
RTL – Weihnachtsradio
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / Pop
RTV Schlagerbox
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Schlager, Discofox
Radio Rüsselsheim
Rüsselsheim, Germany / Pop, HipHop
Ruhrpottbeatz
Herne, Germany / Trance, Pop, 80s, 90s
Ruhrpott-Magie
Duisburg, Germany / Pop, Rock, Oldies, Schlager
Ruhrtime
Bochum, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Electro
rumsenden.de
Greifenstein, Germany / Podcast
Radio RFM
Eschwege, Germany / Hits, Pop
rundspruch.net
Hamburg, Germany / Electro, Jazz, Chillout, Rock
Rundum Radio
Gotha, Germany
Running-Podcast
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Podcast
rurssewelle
Germany / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
RWB971
Germany / 80s, Pop, Discofox, Schlager
RWWO
Porta Westfalica, Germany / Schlager
S4-Radio ELEVEN
Dortmund, Germany / Schlager
S4-Radio FOUR
Dortmund, Germany / Schlager
S4-Radio LOUNGE
Dortmund, Germany / Chillout
S4-Radio NINE
Dortmund, Germany / Rap
S4-Radio ONE
Dortmund, Germany / 80s, Hits, Pop, Rock
S4-Radio SEVEN
Dortmund, Germany / 80s, 90s, Oldies
S4-Radio SIX
Dortmund, Germany / Electro, House
S4-Radio SPECIALS
Dortmund, Germany / Hits
S4-Radio TWO
Dortmund, Germany / 80s
Saale-Unstrut-Welle
Germany / Electro, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio-Saarstern
Schwalbach, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Sachsens-Dance-Radio
Zwickau, Germany / Schlager, 70s, 80s, 90s
Sachse-Power-Radio
Dresden, Germany / Hits
SAEK
Leipzig, Germany / Pop
Sallys Radio Club
Hennef, Germany / 80s, Pop, Schlager
SAM-RADIO
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Blues, Country, Pop, Rock
SANLUCA
Duisburg, Germany / Electro
Radio Sardegna Web
Neuss, Germany / Indie, Rock
radio SAW Hits für Kids
Magdeburg, Germany / Electro, Pop, Hits
radio SAW Urban Music
Magdeburg, Germany / Rap, HipHop, Urban, Top 40 & Charts
SBR - Serena Beach Radio
Waiblingen, Germany / Country, Oldies, Pop, Rock
Schaffnerlos
Vienna, Austria / Podcast
Radio Schall2K
Germany / Trance, Disco
Schalltwerk
Bayreuth, Germany / World
Bayern 2 - Schalom
Munich, Germany / Podcast
Radio Schiefbahn
Willich, Germany / Rock, Pop
SchlagerBeat-Hamburg
Hamburg, Germany / Schlager
Schlagerdream
Schleching, Germany / 70s, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Schlagerhits24
Düren, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Schlagerlawine24
Dortmund, Germany / Schlager
