12,507 Stations in
German
Radio Köln - Dein Urban Radio
Cologne, Germany / Urban
Radio Köln - Dein Weihnachts Radio
Cologne, Germany / Hits
Radio Kreta
Palaiochora, Greece / World
Radio KSA
Freital, Germany / News-Talk
Radio K.W. - Dein 80er Radio
Wesel, Germany / 80s
Radio K.W. - Dein DeutschPop Radio
Wesel, Germany / Pop
Radio K.W. - Dein Lounge Radio
Wesel, Germany / Chillout
Radio K.W. - Dein Love Radio
Wesel, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio K.W. - Dein Rock Radio
Wesel, Germany / Rock
Radio K.W. - Dein Schlager Radio
Wesel, Germany / Schlager
Radio K.W. - Dein Top40 Radio
Wesel, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Radio K.W. - Dein Urban Radio
Wesel, Germany / Urban
Radio K.W. - Dein Weihnachts Radio
Wesel, Germany / Hits
Radio-La-Familia
Witten, Germany / 70s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio La Luna
Cologne, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Radio Lammertal
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, Schlager, German Folklore
Radio LaRoca
Walsrode, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock
Radio Lausitz - 2
Görlitz, Germany / Pop
Radio Lausitz - 80er Kulthits
Germany / 80s
Radio Lausitz - 90er XXL
Görlitz, Germany / 90s
Radio Lausitz - KaiserWelle
Görlitz, Germany / Pop
Radio Lausitz - Weihnachtsradio
Görlitz, Germany / Rock, Pop
Radio Lauterbach
Lauterbach, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
Radio Legende
Potsdam, Germany / Neo-Medieval
Radio Leinewelle
Germany / Rock, Pop
Radio Leipzig - KaiserWelle
Leipzig, Germany / Pop
Radio Leipzig - Weihnachtsradio
Leipzig, Germany / Rock, Pop
Radio Leverkusen - Dein 80er Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / 80s
Radio Leverkusen - Dein 90er Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / 90s
Radio Leverkusen - Dein DeutschPop Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Pop
Radio Leverkusen - Dein Karnevals Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Hits
Radio Leverkusen - Dein Lounge Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Chillout, Easy Listening
Radio Leverkusen - Dein Love Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Ballads
Radio Leverkusen - Dein Rock Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Rock
Radio Leverkusen - Dein Schlager Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Schlager
Radio Leverkusen - Dein Top40 Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Radio Leverkusen - Dein Urban Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Urban
Radio Leverkusen - Dein Weihnachts Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Hits
Radiolifetime
Mayen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Gothic
Radio L - Love
Triesen, Liechtenstein / Hits, Ballads
Radio LO1 - Radio Limbach-Oberfrohna
Chemnitz, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radiologisch 94.8 FM
Liestal, Switzerland / Alternative
Radio LOTTE Weimar
Weimar, Germany / Alternative, Indie
Radio Love
Vienna, Austria / Hits
Radio L - Rock
Triesen, Liechtenstein / Rock
Radio Luftgekuhlt
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, Metal, Pop, Rock
Radio-Lux
Atting, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio Magic 4 You
Bremen, Germany / Pop
Radio-Magic-Energy
Oberhausen, Germany / Electro, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Malaga
Germany / Schlager
