12,502 Stations in
German
lbchoodradio
Aschaffenburg, Germany / R'n'B
ldedweqd
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Schlager
leak
Salzburg, Austria / Pop
Radio Lechtal
Munich, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Schlager
Ledaly Rap
Germany / Rap
ledalyfm
Germany
legende
Eggenstein, Germany / Rock
legendfm
Germany / Pop
legendmusic
Germany / Pop
legitz
Germany / Pop
leilileili
Hamburg, Germany / Indie, Rock
leinelive
Hanover, Germany / Hits
leineradio
Neustadt am Rübenberge, Germany / Hits
leipzigerbeatsfm
Leipzig, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
leipzigfm
Leipzig, Germany / Pop
lemonhead
Witten, Germany / Punk, Rock
lenafm
Germany / Pop
lenaradio
Germany / Pop
leomusik
Güstrow, Germany / Rap
leon
Switzerland / Pop
leon-radio
Germany / Pop
leongamingfm
Germany / Pop
leongerber
Butzbach, Germany / Pop, Rap
leoniden
Kaarst, Germany / Rock, Indie
leonloops
Münster, Germany / Schlager
leonsradio
Germany / Electro
leon_haardt
Germany / Pop
leqitfm
Germany / Rap
lesewoche
Constance, Germany / Jazz
Dein Radio für Leverkusen
Leverkusen, Germany / Pop
Radio Fantastic
Germany / Rock
LoungeForFriendsRadio
Fürth, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
lffrtester
Fürth, Germany / Hits
lh-radio
Germany / Pop
lhw
Hoyerswerda, Germany / Rock, Pop
lickit
Wolfsburg, Germany / Rock
liederlicht
Mainz, Germany / Pop
Life is live - Livemusik und Konzerte 24/7
Germany
life4enjoy
Germany / 80s
lifefm
Germany / Pop
lifeformusic
Bremen, Germany / Hits
lifelandsstation
Germany / Pop
lifelive
Cologne, Germany / Pop
lifelounger-radio
Germany / Hits
lifemusic
Germany / Pop
lifemusicchill
Germany / Chillout
lifemusicrap
Germany / Rap
lifetimeradio
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Light and Storm Music
Germany / Electro, Techno, Trance, House
lightfm-rap
Germany / Pop
