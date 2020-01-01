Radio Logo
12,507 Stations in German

Jesus-deine-Hoffnung-Radio
Duisburg, Germany / Christian Music
jetzt
Arnstadt, Germany / Electro, House
Jippyx-FM
Coblenz, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
jivn
Germany / Pop
jmarkfm
Karlsruhe, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
jnergamingderadio
Germany / Pop
jnew
Germany / HipHop, R'n'B
JogeFM
Bad Tölz, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
john
Germany / Hits
johnfmradio
Bitburg, Germany / Pop
johnnyradio
Germany / Hits
joiceradio
Viersen, Germany / Disco
jolilp
Germany / HipHop
jonathan
Germany / Techno
jonazfm
Germany / Pop
jonightes
Berlin, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
jopa
Germany / Pop
jorp-fm
Germany / Oldies, Pop
joshk49
Germany / Pop
JOY
Germany / Funk, R'n'B
joy-radioclub
Kamen, Germany / 70s, 80s
joyradio
Vienna, Germany / Rock
joystyle radio germany
Holzwickede, Germany / Techno
jrisefm
Cologne, Germany / Rock
jrk-reloaded
Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany / Pop
jsradio
Munich, Germany / Hits
jstn-rskmp
Aachen, Germany / Electro
jtown-hardstyle
Jülich, Germany / Drum'n'Bass
ju-n-ai-radio
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop
juenger_radio
Germany / Christian Music
jugendtrefffm
Switzerland / Hits
jugend_radio
Schwandorf, Germany / Pop
juka-dreist
Bad Nauheim, Germany / Rap
JUKA Flashback
Bad Nauheim, Germany / Hits, R'n'B
JUKA's K-Pop
Bad Nauheim, Germany / Pop
JUKA Radio
Bad Nauheim, Germany / Indie
jukebox
Germany / Oldies, Hits
jukebox-58
Germany / Oldies
jukebox-heros
Germany / Schlager
jukeboxoldies
Germany / Oldies
july
Germany / Pop
jumpfm
Germany / Hits
jumpfmeliterap
Bonn, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
jumpfmplaylist
Bonn, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
jumpfmrap
Bonn, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
jundj
Germany / Electro
juniorradio
Bremen, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
juniorradiooldies
Bremen, Germany / Rap
jupyfm
Berlin, Germany / Pop
jus
Berlin, Germany / Alternative