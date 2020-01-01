Radio Logo
gothistas
Gotha, Germany / Rock
gr3
Germany / Electro, Pop
graceministryradio
Dublin, Ireland / Christian Music
gradio
Germany / Pop
gradio-rap
Friedrichshafen, Germany / Rap
grafikbug
Ulm, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
gramola-radio
Germany / Pop
gray
Munich, Germany / Hits
Grazybeats
Leipzig, Germany / Pop
grcradio
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
greatest
Zittau, Germany / Hits
greathitfm
Herzlake, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
greatorfm
Germany / Pop
greedson
Germany / HipHop
green-beatz-radio
Cuxhaven, Germany / Hits
greenradio
Germany / Reggae
Greensleeves Radio
Mainz, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Rock, Podcast
greyarea
Germany / Industrial
grg5
Germany / Pop
GrieferRadio
Cologne, Germany / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
griefhub24
Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
griesheim
Griesheim, Germany / Hits
grimmaeins
Leipzig, Germany / Pop
grimyhell
Germany / Rock
grittlefm
Germany / Hits
groofm
Germany / Hits
groovediggi
Coesfeld, Germany / Pop
groovefinders
Hamburg, Germany / Chillout
groovenite
Aarau, Germany / House
grooveradio
Germany / House
groovymatic
Germany / Pop
groundfm
Germany / Pop
groundfm-mix
Germany / Hits
grpmusic
Germany / Pop
grundrauschen
Berlin, Germany / Alternative
grungethe90s
Germany / Alternative
gsradio
Germany / Pop
gsrradio
Germany / Rock
gtlive
Wildsteig, Germany / House
guarded
Germany / Rap, Electro, Pop
guardian-of-sounds
Falkenberg/Elster, Germany / Pop
gubengubinonlinestation
Guben, Germany / Hits
gubifm
Munich, Germany / World
gucci-fm
Bad Zwischenahn, Germany / Rap, Top 40 & Charts
gurke
Stockelsdorf, Germany / Pop
gute-radio-freunde
Germany / Pop
Gute Launeexpress
Germany / 70s, Schlager, 80s, Discofox
gw-fm
Germany / Hits
gyfdthuijibf
Augsburg, Germany / Pop
h4ck3rs
Germany / Pop