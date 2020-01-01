Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WHTA Hot 107,9
2
WROD 1340 AM
3
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
4
KOMO - News Radio 1000 AM
5
WTOP 103.5 Top News
6
WCCO - News Talk 830
7
KDKA 1020 AM
8
WORL - The Answer 660 AM
9
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
10
ESPN Radio
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
70s
African Music
Ambient
Asian Music
Bachata
Ballads
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Language
Children
DJ
Comedy
Society
Campus Radio
Interview
People
Christmas
Knowledge
Economy
Region
Music
Education
12,507 Stations in
German
Radio Paradiso - Die Küste und Hamburg
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies, 80s
ANTENNE KOBLENZ 98.0
Coblenz, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
RTL - Die besten Hits aller Zeiten
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / Hits, Pop, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Southern Rock
Kassel, Germany / Rock, Blues, Soul
Radio Neandertal
Mettmann, Germany / Pop
MDR SACHSEN Dresden
Dresden, Germany / Oldies, Pop
RADIO BOB! BOBs 90er Rock
Kassel, Germany / 90s
darkclubradio
Hamburg, Germany / Electro, Gothic, Industrial
Urban
Germany / Urban
bluesrockcafe
Germany / Blues
Radio Austria
Vienna, Austria / Pop
sunshine live - Lounge
Mannheim, Germany / Chillout, Electro
80s80s Italo Disco
Hamburg, Germany / Hits, 80s
sunshine live - EDM
Mannheim, Germany / Electro, House
Klassik Radio - Healing
Hamburg, Germany / Chillout
Schwany5 Oberkrain
Aiterhofen, Germany / Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
Berliner Rundfunk – 100% Deutsch
Berlin, Germany / Pop, Hits
inthemixradio
Raesfeld, Germany / Electro
seasaltradio - Seasaltradio
Constance, Germany / Ambient, Chillout, Easy Listening
Rockland Radio - Mainz/Wiesbaden
Mainz, Germany / Rock
ENERGY Lounge
Germany / Chillout
RADIO 21 - Lingen
Lingen, Germany / Rock
Radio Regenbogen - Oldies
Mannheim, Germany / Oldies
Hirschmilch Electronic Channel
Hamburg, Germany / Electro
SWR4 Koblenz
Koblenz, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
RADIO BERN1 Love&Relax
Bern, Switzerland / Chillout
Radio Herzklang
Aiterhofen, Germany / German Folklore, Instrumental, Schlager
Klassik Radio - Lounge Beat
Hamburg, Germany / Chillout
maschinengeist.org
Germany / Ambient, Industrial, Instrumental
REGENBOGEN ZWEI Baden-Württemberg
Heilbronn, Germany / Rock
HITRADIO RT1 NORDSCHWABEN
Augsburg, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio antenne 1 Pforzheim
Pforzheim, Germany / Pop, Hits, Rock
GrooveFM
Heigenbrücken, Germany / Ambient, Funk, Jazz
sunshine live - 90er
Mannheim, Germany / 90s
Radio Kiepenkerl - Region Süd
Dülmen, Germany / Pop
Radio Regenbogen - Baden und die Pfalz
Baden-Baden, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
94.5 Radio Cottbus
Cottbus, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
Radio SRF 2 Kultur
Basel, Switzerland
RADIO PSR Relax
Leipzig, Germany / Chillout
ANTENNE VORARLBERG Schlagerkult
Schwarzach, Austria / Schlager
Radio Oberhausen
Oberhausen, Germany / Pop
rro Müsig pur
Visp, Switzerland / Classical, Oldies, Pop
Radio SRF Virus - Indie Rock
Basel, Switzerland / Indie, Rock
Rockland Radio - Koblenz
Koblenz, Germany / Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Harte Saite
Kassel, Germany / Hard Rock, Metal, Punk, Rock
sunshine live - Peaceful Beats
Mannheim, Germany / Chillout, House
goa-base
Kassel, Germany / Electro, Trance
Radio Charivari Regensburg
Regensburg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Paloma - Fresh
Berlin, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Electro, Schlager
Antenne MV Oldies & Evergreens
Schwerin, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
