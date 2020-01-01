Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

12,507 Stations in German

Radio Paradiso - Die Küste und Hamburg
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies, 80s
ANTENNE KOBLENZ 98.0
Coblenz, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
RTL - Die besten Hits aller Zeiten
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / Hits, Pop, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Southern Rock
Kassel, Germany / Rock, Blues, Soul
Radio Neandertal
Mettmann, Germany / Pop
MDR SACHSEN Dresden
Dresden, Germany / Oldies, Pop
RADIO BOB! BOBs 90er Rock
Kassel, Germany / 90s
darkclubradio
Hamburg, Germany / Electro, Gothic, Industrial
Urban
Germany / Urban
bluesrockcafe
Germany / Blues
Radio Austria
Vienna, Austria / Pop
sunshine live - Lounge
Mannheim, Germany / Chillout, Electro
80s80s Italo Disco
Hamburg, Germany / Hits, 80s
sunshine live - EDM
Mannheim, Germany / Electro, House
Klassik Radio - Healing
Hamburg, Germany / Chillout
Schwany5 Oberkrain
Aiterhofen, Germany / Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
Berliner Rundfunk – 100% Deutsch
Berlin, Germany / Pop, Hits
inthemixradio
Raesfeld, Germany / Electro
seasaltradio - Seasaltradio
Constance, Germany / Ambient, Chillout, Easy Listening
Rockland Radio - Mainz/Wiesbaden
Mainz, Germany / Rock
ENERGY Lounge
Germany / Chillout
RADIO 21 - Lingen
Lingen, Germany / Rock
Radio Regenbogen - Oldies
Mannheim, Germany / Oldies
Hirschmilch Electronic Channel
Hamburg, Germany / Electro
SWR4 Koblenz
Koblenz, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
RADIO BERN1 Love&Relax
Bern, Switzerland / Chillout
Radio Herzklang
Aiterhofen, Germany / German Folklore, Instrumental, Schlager
Klassik Radio - Lounge Beat
Hamburg, Germany / Chillout
maschinengeist.org
Germany / Ambient, Industrial, Instrumental
REGENBOGEN ZWEI Baden-Württemberg
Heilbronn, Germany / Rock
HITRADIO RT1 NORDSCHWABEN
Augsburg, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio antenne 1 Pforzheim
Pforzheim, Germany / Pop, Hits, Rock
GrooveFM
Heigenbrücken, Germany / Ambient, Funk, Jazz
sunshine live - 90er
Mannheim, Germany / 90s
Radio Kiepenkerl - Region Süd
Dülmen, Germany / Pop
Radio Regenbogen - Baden und die Pfalz
Baden-Baden, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
94.5 Radio Cottbus
Cottbus, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
Radio SRF 2 Kultur
Basel, Switzerland
RADIO PSR Relax
Leipzig, Germany / Chillout
ANTENNE VORARLBERG Schlagerkult
Schwarzach, Austria / Schlager
Radio Oberhausen
Oberhausen, Germany / Pop
rro Müsig pur
Visp, Switzerland / Classical, Oldies, Pop
Radio SRF Virus - Indie Rock
Basel, Switzerland / Indie, Rock
Rockland Radio - Koblenz
Koblenz, Germany / Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Harte Saite
Kassel, Germany / Hard Rock, Metal, Punk, Rock
sunshine live - Peaceful Beats
Mannheim, Germany / Chillout, House
goa-base
Kassel, Germany / Electro, Trance
Radio Charivari Regensburg
Regensburg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Paloma - Fresh
Berlin, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Electro, Schlager
Antenne MV Oldies & Evergreens
Schwerin, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s