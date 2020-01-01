Top Stations
1
WHTA Hot 107,9
2
WROD 1340 AM
3
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
4
KOMO - News Radio 1000 AM
5
WTOP 103.5 Top News
6
WCCO - News Talk 830
7
KDKA 1020 AM
8
WORL - The Answer 660 AM
9
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
10
ESPN Radio
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
70s
African Music
Ambient
Asian Music
Bachata
Ballads
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Language
Children
DJ
Comedy
Society
Campus Radio
Interview
People
Christmas
Knowledge
Economy
Region
Music
Education
12,502 Stations in
German
NDR Plus
Hamburg, Germany / Schlager
radio SAW Party
Magdeburg, Germany / Electro, Pop, Discofox
alles-volksmusik
Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
Arabella Rock
Vienna, Austria / Classic Rock, Rock
ROCK-THE-BLUES
Zurich, Switzerland / Blues
KISS FM – HIP HOP & TRAP - URBAN BEATS
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
SR 3 Saarlandwelle
Saarbrücken, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
104.6 RTL 80er
Berlin, Germany / 80s
RADIO BOB! BOBs Metal
Kassel, Germany / Metal
bigFM MASHUP
Stuttgart, Germany / Pop, Electro
Chillhop
Berlin, Germany / Chillout, Ambient
ElektroFlux
Berlin, Germany / Indie, Pop, Electro
pure fm – berlins dance radio
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Techno
SWR4 Mannheim
Mannheim, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Schlager Radio B2 Berlin-Brandenburg 106.0 FM
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
Radio Mainwelle
Bayreuth, Germany / Pop
RADIO 21 - Bremen
Bremen, Germany / Pop, Rock
SRF 1 Bern Freiburg Wallis Regionaljournal
Zurich, Switzerland / Pop
Chill In Zone
Nuremberg, Germany / Chillout, Electro
RT1 80s
Augsburg, Germany / 80s, Pop
SWR4 Heilbronn
Heilbronn, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
ANTENNE BAYERN - Hits für Kids
Ismaning, Germany / Pop
Schwany3 Echte Volksmusik
Germany / German Folklore
Radio Lübeck
Lübeck, Germany / Pop, Rock
Radio Trausnitz
Landshut, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Chillout
Germany / Chillout
1A Deutsche Hits
Germany / Pop, Rock, Easy Listening, Schlager
Radio Galaxy Amberg / Weiden
Weiden, Germany / Pop
TECHNO4EVER.FM
Hanover, Germany / Electro, Techno
Radio IN
Ingolstadt, Germany / 70s, 80s
Kuschel.fm
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Pop
80er
Germany / 80s
Radio Arabella 80er
Munich, Germany / 80s
RADIO BOB! BOBs Gothic Rock
Kassel, Germany / Gothic
Tomorrowland - One World Radio
Belgium / Electro
Mein Kinderradio
Vienna, Austria / Schlager, Pop
Radio Paloma - Partyschlager
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Schlager
NDR 1 Welle Nord - Region Heide
Heide, Germany / Pop, Hits
DIE NEUE 107.7 – ROCK
Stuttgart, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock
Neckaralb Live
Reutlingen, Germany / Rock, Pop, 90s
RADIO PSR Sommerhits
Leipzig, Germany / Hits, Pop, Easy Listening, Rock
BR Heimat
Munich, Germany / German Folklore
Radio Paloma - Kultschlager
Berlin, Germany / Schlager, Hits
egoSNOW
Munich, Germany / Pop
Radio Osnabrück
Osnabrück, Germany / Pop
#Musik TechHouse
Aachen, Germany / Electro, Minimal
Radio Chemnitz
Chemnitz, Germany / Hits, Pop, Oldies
ENERGY R'n'B
Germany / R'n'B, Urban
sunshine live - Hands Up
Mannheim, Germany / Electro
kronehit dance
Vienna, Austria / Electro, House
