4,635 Stations in French

VINYLESTIMES CLASSIC ROCK RADIO
Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, France / Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
Hit Club Dance
Paris, France / Electro, Top 40 & Charts, House
Disco Power
Paris, France / Disco, 80s, Soul, Funk
Party Dance Radio
Paris, France / Electro, Top 40 & Charts, House
Vip Radio Online
Nice, France / Pop, Rock
Virage Electro Rock
Paris, France / Electro
Virage 100% Live Studio
Lyon, France / Pop
Virage Musique de Pub
Paris, France / Rock, Pop, Hits
Virgin Radio New
Paris, France / Hits
Virgin Radio Nouvelle Scène
Paris, France / Pop, Chanson
Virgin Radio Rock
Paris, France / Hits, Rock
Virgin Tonic
Paris, France / Podcast
Virgin Tonic Radio
Paris, France / Pop
VirtualMk2 Mix Radio
Calais, France / Electro, Trance
VITaAZUR
Saint-Tropez, France / Hits, Pop
Vital Radio
La Ferrière-aux-Étangs, France / Christian Music, Gospel, Pop, Rock
Vital Radio Louange
La Ferrière-aux-Étangs, France / Christian Music, Gospel, Pop, Rock
Vital Radio Urban
La Ferrière-aux-Étangs, France / Rap, HipHop, Urban
RTBF Viva Cité - Hainaut
Belgium / Pop
RADIO VIVELLART
France / 80s, Pop
Vivre FM
Paris, France / Oldies, Pop, Rock, News-Talk
Vlan! Le podcast du marketing à l'ère digitale
France / Podcast
Voice of America - Français - Afrique
Washington, D.C., USA
La Voix du Béarn
Pau, France / News-Talk
Volcanik Webradio
Montpellier, France / Reggae, Dub, Ska
Voltage 90
Paris, France / 90s
Voltage Club
Paris, France / Electro
VOLTAGE EN FRANÇAIS
Paris, France / Hits, Chanson
Voltage Lounge
Paris, France / Chillout
Voltage @Work
Paris, France / Hits
VoltigeRadio
France / Pop
voltingdancefloor
Marseille, France / House, Electro
voltingradio
Marseille, France / Hits, Electro, R'n'B, Rap
voltingurban
Marseille, France / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
La Radio de Vos Plus Belles Années
France / Oldies
Votre Radio Chimay
Charleroi, Belgium / Pop
VOXINOX 1
Lausanne, Switzerland / Rock, Oldies
VOXINOX 2
Lausanne, Switzerland / Oldies
Vradio.ca
Plessisville, Canada / Rap, Pop
Wanted Radio
Bordeaux, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Wapx
France / Podcast
Radio wassa
Mali / News-Talk, Hits
Webradio Musicos
Toulouse, France / Rock, Hits, Pop
WebRadioPlus
Besançon, France / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Web Tubes Radio
France / Top 40 & Charts, Punk, Pop, Rock
WELCOME RADIO
Caen, France / 70s, Pop, Rock
Well N' Radio
France / Electro, Rock, Pop, Chanson
Welsass
Strasbourg, France / Pop, Electro
WePulse Radio
France / Rock, Hits, Pop
West Africa Democracy Radio
Dakar, Senegal / World