4,634 Stations in French

Radio Activ' 101.9 Fm
Saint-Brieuc, France / Electro, Pop, Indie
Radio Active 100 FM
La Valette du Var, France / Pop
RADIOactive
Evry, France / Electro
Radio Activités
Pont-à-Mousson, France / Pop, Hits
Radio Adoration
Senneterre, Canada / Christian Music
Radio Agora
France / News-Talk, World
RADIO AÏDA CAMARA FM YANFOLILA
Yanfolila, Mali / African
Radio Aix
Chambéry, France / Hits, Oldies, Latin
Radio Albatros
Le Havre, France / Classical, Jazz
Radio Alligator
Castelnau-le-Lez, France / Rock, Blues, Pop, Soul
Radio Alpha
Saint-Martin-Vésubie, France / Rock, Pop, Funk, Chanson
Radio Alta Frequenza
France / Traditional
Radio Alta Serena
Bastia, France / Rock
Radio Ambiance Fm 96.3
Mirebalais, Haiti / Pop, Jazz, Rock
Radio Aquinoise
Fontenay-sous-Bois, France / Hits, Zouk and Tropical
Radio ARA
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / Pop, World
Ràdio Arrels
Perpignan, France / Chanson, Pop
Radio Atlantide
Port-au-Prince, Haiti / Christian Music
Radio Aube et Seine
Romilly-sur-Seine, France / Pop
Radio Aviva
Montpellier, France / Pop
Elise Radio Haute Savoie
Morzine, France / Pop
RADIO AXE SUD
Muret, France / Hits
Radio Badenya - Sikasso
Sikasso, Mali / African
Radio Bélédougou FM
Bamako, Mali / World, Rock
Radio Bendé
Bamako, Mali
Radiotvbendele
London, United Kingdom
Radio Béton
Tours, France / Rock, Indie, Alternative
Radio Bichon
France / Podcast
Radio Bizzzzz
Quebec, Canada / Metal, Rock
RadioBleu
France / Rock, 80s, Pop
RADIO BOLO DJAMALO FM
Yanfolila, Mali / African
Radio Combattants de France - C2F
Bayonne, France / Jazz, Rock, Pop
Radyo Kafe Türk
Paris, France / Jazz, Chanson, Classical, Pop
Radio Cagnac
Cagnac-les-Mines, France / Traditional, Chanson, Classical
Radio Caliente
France / Rock, 80s, Pop
Radio Camargue 94.6 FM
Arles, France / Pop
Radio Camping Car
Morschwiller-le-Bas, France / 80s, Pop, Schlager, Chanson
Radio Campus
Brussels, Belgium / Pop
Radio Campus Amiens
Amiens, France / Pop
Radio Campus France
Paris, France / News-Talk, Pop
Radio Campus Grenoble
Grenoble, France / Pop
Radio Campus Laval
Quebec, Canada / Pop
Radio Canal 3 F
Biel, Switzerland / Rock, 80s, Pop
Radio Cassette
Lyon, France / Rock, HipHop
RADIOCEAN
Quimper, France / 70s, 80s
Radio Chablais - Folklorique
Monthey, Switzerland / Traditional
Radio Chablais - 100% Français
Monthey, Switzerland / Chanson
Radio Chablais - Love
Monthey, Switzerland / Ballads
Radio Chablais - Sporty
Monthey, Switzerland / Hits
Radio Chiguiro
Rennes, France / Electro, Latin