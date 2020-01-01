Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

4,635 Stations in French

NRJ RAP FR
Paris, France / HipHop, Rap
La Radio Plus - 100% Rihanna
Paris, France / R'n'B, HipHop
Savane FM
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso / World, Zouk and Tropical
Virage Rock 90
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Rock, 90s
Radio Vie Meilleure
Les Abymes, DOM-TOM / Classical, Gospel
StereoChic
Lille, France / Electro, Pop, Urban
Pure FM Like
Brussels, Belgium / Electro
Nostalgie Les plus grands Tubes Français
Paris, France / Schlager
OUI FM Classic Rock
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Rock
Crooner Radio Elvis Presley
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
Radio Chablais - Oldies
Monthey, Switzerland / Oldies
NOSTALGIE POP ROCK 80
Paris, France / Hits, 80s, Pop, Rock
Chérie No Repeat
Paris, France / Pop
Radio Marseillette
Carcassonne, France / Pop
NRJ Belgique
Brussels, Belgium / Pop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Aswat
Morocco / Oriental
France Bleu Gironde
Bordeaux, France / Hits, Pop
NRJ Réunion
Saint-Denis, DOM-TOM / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Virgin Radio Hits
Paris, France / Hits
Radio Alger Chaine 3
Algiers, Algeria / Oriental, News-Talk
Cerise FM
Mulhouse, France / Pop, Ballads, Oldies
RFM 100% Français
Paris, France / Chanson
Radio Star Funky Collector
Paris, France / Funk
Générations - Reggaeton
Paris, France / Reggaeton
Azur FM 67
Sélestat, France / Pop, Rock
Crooner Radio Michael Bublé
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
Radio Africa Online
Kinshasa, Congo / Zouk and Tropical, Reggae, African
Radio Courtoisie
Paris, France / Chanson, Christian Music, Classical
Play Zouk Antilles
Marigot, DOM-TOM / Zouk and Tropical
Kiss FM Love Songs
Paris, France / Ballads
ROUGE IN LOVE
Le Mont-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland / Ballads
ABC Dance
Dreux, France / Electro, House
Nostalgie 100 plus grandes Chansons
Paris, France / Chanson
Maritima
Istres, France / Chanson, Pop, Hits
Espace FM
Paris, France / Zouk and Tropical, World
France Bleu Roussillon
Roussillon, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
France Musique - Classique Plus
Paris, France / Classical
France Bleu Périgord
Périgord, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
TOPFM Radio (Mauritius)
Port Louis, Mauritius / News-Talk
Sweet FM - Château-Gontier 102.7
Château-Gontier, France / Hits
La Grosse Radio - Metal
Plaisir, France / Metal
ABC Disco Funk
Dreux, France / Disco, Funk, Urban
Spn Radio
Limoges, France / Hits, Electro, Latin, Top 40 & Charts
Tropiques COMPAS
Paris, France / Zouk and Tropical
M Radio Live
Paris, France / Hits
Nostalgie Belgique - Pop 80
Brussels, Belgium / Pop
Radio Scoop - 100% Love
Paris, France / Ballads
La Radio Plus Live
Bellegarde-sur-Valserine, France / House, Pop, R'n'B
NRJ CHILL
Paris, France / Chillout
Wave Radio
France / Pop