World Radio – 742 Stations with Genre World

ONE FM MIX
Syria / World
ON Volksmusik
Hof, Germany / Traditional, World, Schlager
OpenFM - Disco Polo Classic
Warsaw, Poland / World
OTORADIO
Paris, France / Pop, World
ORTM - Chaine 2
Bamako, Mali / World
OZ Radio Bandung
Bandung, Indonesia / World, Asian
Fréquence Paris Plurielle
Paris, France / Pop, Rock, World
Pinguin World
Hilversum, Netherlands / World
Global Pinoy Stream
Manila, Philippines / Hits, World, Pop
Planet Waves
New York City, USA / World
Popular FM
Pinhal Novo, Portugal / Fado, World
Pratama 88.8 FM
Bangkinang, Indonesia / World, Pop
Radio Pro-Hit Romania
Romania / World
Radio Puls Luxembourg
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / World, Pop
Puthu Paadal Radio
India / World, Oriental
Quiet Village Radio
Honolulu, USA / World
Radio4you
Poland / World, Electro
Radio Agora
France / News-Talk, World
Radio ARA
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / Pop, World
Radio Art
Athens, Greece / Traditional, Jazz, World
Radio Bélédougou FM
Bamako, Mali / World, Rock
Radio CCM
Poland / World, 70s, 80s, 90s
Web Rádio Cidade Viva
Brazil / Latin, Pop, World
Radio Noël
France / World, Pop
Radio Dunav
Croatia / Traditional, Pop, World
RadioEthic
Monaco, Monaco / Chanson, World
Radiofabrik
Salzburg, Austria / Pop, Indie, World, Alternative
Radio Fajet
Nancy, France / Alternative, World
ABradio.cz Radio Folk
Czech Republic / Traditional, World
Radio Freee
Poland / World, Pop, Hits
Radio FRO 105,0 - Freier Rundfunk Oberösterreich
Linz, Austria / Pop, Indie, World, Alternative
Radio G!
Angers, France / Pop, World
Radio HDR
Rouen, France / Pop, World
Radio Hobby
Legionowo, Poland / World, Pop, Rock
Radio Idola
Indonesia / World
Radio Judaïca
Brussels, Belgium / Chanson, Traditional, World
Radio Kreta
Palaiochora, Greece / World
Radio Malpais
Malpais, Costa Rica / World
Radio Mi Lobi
Paris, France / World
Radio Nîmes, Avé l'accent
Nîmes, France / World, Chanson
Radio Nolife
France / World, Pop, Rock
Radio Park
Poland / Hits, World
Radio Pirata
Managua, Nicaragua / Blues, Reggae, World
Radio Prima
Montegnee, Belgium / World
Radio Razo
Amsterdam, Netherlands / World
Radio Royal
Mülheim, Germany / World, Traditional, Pop
radio savona web
Italy / World
Radio Show
Paris, France / 80s, World, Funk
RadioSKsFM
Almere, Netherlands / Traditional, World
Radio-Soundcheck
Leichlingen, Germany / World, Pop, Alternative, Rock