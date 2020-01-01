The Best Techno Web Radio Stations

Today the techno scene has made itself at home all around the World. The best techno clubs can be found in Berlin, London, Madrid, Singapore, Brazil and of course, Ibiza. In addition, the great outdoors is often the venue for festivals, raves and parties such as Nature One and the Street Parade, tying techno fans to the dance floor all day and night.

When the machine learned to party

The musical pioneers of techno would never have thought that one day more than 1,5 million people would be partying in the middle of Berlin on the Love Parade. One of the most important foundation bands of this genre was without doubt the German band Kraftwerk, who were regarded as founders of electropop. Their sound made a lasting impression on DJs and producers around the World. Their band members weren’t only musicians, but also researchers and hobbyists who were constantly expanding the techno tech options available to them. The DJ Afrika Bambataa was the first to lay down the sound of Kraftwerk on the dance floor with his hit “Planet Rock”. What came next was a creative explosion as Juan Atkins, Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson brought Detroit techno into being, acid house became a hugely popular, and a flourishing techno scene developed around the World. All of these different niches are united under the collective term, techno.

Today there is an unbelievably wide spectrum of techno styles that all carry their own name. From minimal, techno house music (tech house) and trance to hands up and jumpstyle. However, all these styles have one thing in common: It is all about the collective experience on the dance floor. Many party-goers will rave for hours to the sound of a live DJ mix, while forgetting the everyday worries of life. It just doesn’t matter whether the rave takes place in an old warehouse, on the street or in a club.

If techno’s first home is on the dance floor, then its second is on web radio. Countless internet radio stations from all corners of the world play out the best DJ sets from techno artists such as Carl Cox, Julian Jeweil, Joseph Capriati, Dave Clarke, Adam Beyer and exclusive playlists around the clock to constantly provide those feel-good vibes.