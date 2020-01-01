Radio Logo
Rock Radio – 4,399 Stations with Genre Rock

Jams and Kooks
Lisbon, Portugal / Indie, Alternative, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Jangos Power Radio
Moers, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Techno, Alternative
Japan-A-Radio
Japan / Pop, Rock
JaysWebRadio
Neustadt, Germany / Pop, Rock, House
JUKEBOX RADIO
Istiaia, Greece / Pop, Rock, Blues, Indie
JC channel - Christliches Webradio
Nuremberg, Germany / Christian Music, Pop, Rock
Jeans Radio
Meerhout, Belgium / Pop, Rock, Blues, Soul
Jesus Nasareno Radio
San Marcos, Guatemala / Rock, 80s, Pop
Jetrecords Radio Biarritz
Biarritz, France / Rock, Soul, Funk
Jetstream Radio
Montreal, Canada / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
JLRRADIO
USA / Reggae, Rock
JMediaFMRadio
Dallas, USA / Jazz, Rock, Pop
jmsalasmusic
Madrid, Spain / Rock, 80s, Pop
JOCAVI Radio
Sintra, Portugal / Soul, R'n'B, Pop, Rock
JoesRockMusicClub
Karlsruhe, Germany / Rock
88.7 JOHNfm
Washington, USA / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Join Radio
Athens, Greece / Indie, Pop, Electro, Rock
Juice Radio Italia
Italy / Rock, Trance, Pop
Jukebox Dardesheim
Germany / Rock, Electro, House, Pop
Jukebox Junction Radio
USA / Rock, Oldies, 80s, 90s
Junin.net
Junín, Argentina / Rock, Rock'n'Roll
Just Another Radio
Canada / Pop, Rock, Alternative, Indie
Estación K2
Necochea, Argentina / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
KACV 89.9 FM
Amarillo, USA / Rock
Kadeeva Radio
Bandung, Indonesia / Rock, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
KärntenLive Studio 2
Klagenfurt, Austria / Discofox, Schlager, 80s, Rock
Radyo Kampüsün Sesi
Paderborn, Germany / Rock, Pop
Kaolin FM 88.9 Rochechouart
Rochechouart, France / Pop, Rock
KAOS Sound
Kent, United Kingdom / Rock
Radio Katarina Golden Oldies
Ghent, Belgium / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Kax's
Castres, France / Rock, Hits, Pop
KBAZ - The Blaze 96.3 FM
Hamilton MT, USA / Rock
KBRE - The Bear 92.5 FM
Merced CA, USA / Rock
KCDU - The Beach 101.7 FM
Carmel CA, USA / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
KCFX-HD3 - The Fountain
Harrisonville MO, USA / Rock
KCRR - 97.7 FM
Grundy Center IA, USA / Rock
KDNE - The Kidney 91.9 FM
Crete, USA / Rock
KDVV - V100 Topeka's Rock Leader 100.3 FM
Topeka, USA / Rock
KDZZ - Z-Rock 107.7 FM
St. Charles MN, USA / Rock
KEFS - Effect Radio 89.5 FM
North Powder, USA / Rock
Kesmeseker fm
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Electro, HipHop, Pop, Rock
KESR - Bob 107.1 FM
Shasta Lake City, USA / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
KEXXX.Rocks
Kiev, Ukraine / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
KEZN - EZ 103.1 FM
Palm Desert, USA / Rock
KEZO-FM - Z-92 92.3 FM
Omaha, USA / Rock
KEZZ - Easy 94.1
Phippsburg, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
KFlash Radio
Devils Lake, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies
KFTE - Classic Rock 105.1 FM
Abbeville LA, USA / Rock
KGBB - Bob 103.9 FM
Edwards CA, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
KGON Classic Rock 92.3 FM
Portland, USA / Classic Rock, Rock

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.