Rock Radio – 4,405 Stations with Genre Rock

Dundalk FM
Dundalk, Ireland / Rock, Hits
EchoRetro
Agde, France / Rock, Pop
Eclipse FM 104.3
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Rock, Latin, Pop
Eco FM
Ourense, Spain / Hits, Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
Eingdoi Radio Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand / Rock, Indie, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Eisradio - Das Eishockey Radio
Regensburg, Germany / Pop, Rock
EKR - Now Zone
Maidstone, United Kingdom / Rock
EKR - Easy Rock Paradise
Maidstone, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock
El Bunker FM
Caracas, Venezuela / Rock, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
eldoradio*
Dortmund, Germany / Indie, Pop, Rock
Eliteradio
Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Ellite Mix
Rio Branco, Brazil / Top 40 & Charts, Country, Pop, Rock
957 elmnt fm - The Spirit of Ottawa
Ottawa, Canada / Rock, Hits, Pop
El Signo
Rosario, Argentina / Hits, Pop, Rock
Emeraude 2
Saint-Malo, France / Hits, 80s, Pop, Rock
Emerita Rock
Merida, Spain / Rock, Metal
emmeradio web radio station
Anzio, Italy / 80s, Pop, Rock
Emotion-Radio
Extertal, Germany / Rock, Hits, Pop
Radio Emozioni Live
Brussels, Belgium / Rock, 90s, Pop
Radio Emscher Lippe - Dein Rock Radio
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Rock
Enation FM
Tampa, USA / Hits, Pop, Rock, Urban
Radio Endstation
Rheinsberg, Germany / Rock
En el aire FM
Caracas, Venezuela / Rock, Pop
Radio EnergíaFm
Quito, Ecuador / Rock, Latin, Pop, Ballads
Energy Xmas
Zurich, Switzerland / Rock, Pop
ENERGY Festival Sommer
Germany / Rock, Pop
Energy Radio
Volos, Greece / Electro, Pop, Rock
Energy Web Radio
San Giovanni la Punta, Italy / Hits, Pop, Rock
energy-of-sound-radio
Leipzig, Germany / Rock, Pop, Alternative
Energy Rock Channel
Catania, Italy / Hard Rock, Pop, Rock, Metal
Energy Web Radio
Valletta, Malta / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock, Soul
Engenharia Rádio
Porto, Portugal / Rock, Alternative
Enigmas al Descubierto Radio
Andujar, Spain / Rock, Pop
Enka radio
Couillet, Belgium / Rock, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Energiya Zhizni - The Energy of Life
Russia / Rock, Pop
WebRadio Epigon
Czech Republic / Rock, Metal
Equinox Radio Barcelone
Barcelona, Spain / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Rock, Pop
ERP Beatles
Mexico / Rock
Ersatz Radio
Bolton, United Kingdom / Indie, Pop, Punk, Rock
ESCape Radio
Hanover, Germany / Rock, Disco, Pop
Esencia Radio
Madrid, Spain / Rock, House, Pop, Latin
esmiradio.es
Barcelona, Spain / 70s, 80s, Rock, Blues
Espíritu Rock
Pereira, Colombia / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock
ESRN Radio
Louisville, USA / HipHop, Urban, Indie, Rock
Estação Zero
Porto Alegre, Brazil / Pop, Reggae, Sertanejo, Rock
Estación Rocanrol
Madrid, Spain / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
Estación Virtual
Ibagué, Colombia / Rock, Pop
Estereo Uno
Toronto, Canada / Pop, Rock, Latin, Top 40 & Charts
Estilo FM
Córdoba, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Estrellas de los 80s
Guadalupe, Mexico / 80s, Latin, Rock

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.