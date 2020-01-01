Radio Logo
Reggae Radio – 418 Stations with Genre Reggae

La Metro 829
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Reggae, Latin, Merengue
am-wasser-gebaut
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Reggae
breitengrad38
Abensberg, Germany / Pop, Reggae, Rock
bremen4you
Bremen, Germany / Reggae
Bubble-Radio
Germany / Reggae, Dub, Ska
classic-music
Pößneck, Germany / Reggae
clubnight
Alsdorf, Germany / Electro, House, Pop, Reggae
dj-papa-lion
Ansbach, Germany / Reggae
Essential Radio
Hamburg, Germany / Disco, Pop, Reggae
greenradio
Germany / Reggae
hivetox
Germany / Reggae
Radio Legendary
Traun, Austria / Pop, Reggae, Rock, Soul
reggaegod
Düsseldorf, Germany / Reggae
soulmama
Constance, Germany / R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
soundarena
Hilden, Germany / Reggae, HipHop, Rap
surprise
Germany / Reggae
wordup
Germany / Rap, Reggae
yeswecannabismix
Osnabrück, Germany / Reggae
youngpirateradio
Germany / Reggae
zany
Dresden, Germany / Reggae
Léman Bouge
Geneva, Switzerland / Pop, Rock, Chanson, Reggae
Le Troisième Lieu
France / Rap, Reggae, Techno, House
92.3 Liberty FM
Soufrière, Saint Lucia / Reggae, HipHop, Urban, Soul
livityfmradio
Derby, United Kingdom / Reggae, Electro, Drum'n'Bass
LPCO Klassic Rock
London, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Reggae, Blues, Pop
Lucid Dreams
USA / Reggae, Techno, Electro
M2 Sunshine
Paris, France / Reggae
Mayana FM
Dzoumogne, DOM-TOM / Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
Mayouri Campus
Cayenne, DOM-TOM / Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
Meran Radio
Münster, Germany / Reggae, Christian Music, Gospel
MetroLoveRadio
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
Mister Stuff
France / Reggae, Rock, Blues, Funk
Mouv' DJ - Selecta K-za
Paris, France / Reggae
Musical Heatwave
London, United Kingdom / Reggae, R'n'B, Soul
my105 BOB SINCLAR
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Reggae, Electro
mysoulradio.com
USA / R'n'B, Reggae, Soul, Gospel
Mystic Radio Live
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae
Natty Radio
Mexico City, Mexico / Reggae
NBC Radio SVG
Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines / Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
NewMix Radio - Reggae
Marseille, France / Reggae
NewWorldBuzz
Pittsburgh, USA / Hits, World, Reggae, Latin
NoTypicalRadio - Rap
Madrid, Spain / HipHop, Rap, Reggae
Energy Reggae
Bern, Switzerland / Reggae
Om Radio
San Clemente del Tuyú, Argentina / Reggae, Rock, Electro, Pop
One Harmony Radio
London, United Kingdom / Reggae
On Top FM
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
Operation Rebel
Detroit, USA / HipHop, Jazz, Reggae, Soul
Orion Station
Singapore, Singapore / Reggae, Rock, HipHop, Ballads
Our Vibez
New York City, USA / Electro, Reggae
oWOW
Cleveland, USA / Classic Rock, Reggae, Rock, Blues

The Rastafari sound: Jah, Ganja, Bob Marley and the roots of reggae

Reggae came into existence in a late 1960s Jamaica, emerging from the genres ska and rocksteady, and quickly became the dominant style of music in the country. Its lyrics, both sociocritical and inspired by love, peace and unity, coupled with the use of the creole language, Patois, and the spiritual connection to Rastafari, turned reggae into more than just a style of music. Reggae is a social movement, a philosophy and a way of life that has spread internationally since the 1970s - particularly in the US, England and Africa.

Reggae - The Voice of the Oppressed

In the 1970s the development of reggae was fueled by the coming together of the music and the Rastafari movement. The latter is a way of faith striving for equality and justice and advocating the resettlement of the African Diaspora people to Africa. But it is well known mainly thanks to its endorsement of the holy and ritual consumption of marijuana. Bob Marley and The Wailers, and also bands such as Big Youth, Black Uhuru and Burning Spear popularized the love affair between reggae and Rastafari. The previously mentioned ska also formed a reggae movement in the UK, whose supporters most notably included the band UB40. In the US the popularity of reggae was due to Bob Marley: not only directly through his own music, but also indirectly, through the music of others, for example, Eric Clapton's cover version of his song "I Shot the Sheriff" (1974).

In these parts, reggae has been more than an unknown quantity for a long time now. The wave also spilled over to many European nations in the late 1970s, however, the popularity was initially expressed in pure means of consumption. Over the course of the 1980s, many musicians and journalists began to strongly pursue their own interests instead, and in doing so contributed to the emergence of their own reggae culture. The Sound Systems, Pow Pow and Silly Walks played an equally important role as the artist, Gentleman. The latter embraced the Jamaican style over the years he spent living in Jamaica and created authentic reggae music, not only in English, but also using the Jamaican creole language Patois. In the 2000s his number 1 album “Confidence” was a great commercial success.