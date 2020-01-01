Radio Logo
Reggae Radio – 418 Stations with Genre Reggae

007FM
Radolfzell, Germany / Reggae, Ska
RADIO PLUS
Douvrin, France / Country, Reggae, Metal, Funk
CAPITAL LIVE SOUTH AFRIKA
Pretoria, South Africa / Reggae, HipHop
World Music Radio
Copenhagen, Denmark / Reggae, Salsa, World
pure-stuff-reggae-station
Hamburg, Germany / Reggae
Bogotá Electrónica
Bogotá, Colombia / Reggae, Electro, Rock
1213 Radio
California, USA / HipHop, Drum'n'Bass, Reggae
delta radio Deutsch Rap
Kiel, Germany / Rap, Reggae
UFDV Radio
Riverside, USA / Reggae
HitzConnect Radio
New York City, USA / Reggae, HipHop, Top 40 & Charts
deutscher-reggae
Dortmund, Germany / Reggae
OUI FM Reggae
Paris, France / Reggae
Zim Radio
Lyon, France / Latin, Zouk and Tropical, African, Reggae
WJKC - Isle 95.1 FM
Christiansted, USA / Reggae
Allzic Reggae
Paris, France / Reggae
Spice Radio 1
London, United Kingdom / R'n'B, News-Talk, Reggae, Soul
CKUT 90.3 FM
Montreal, Canada / Reggae, Urban, World
Boomstation
New York City, USA / Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
Pigpen Radio
Bristol, United Kingdom / Funk, HipHop, Reggae, Ska
Rast'Art WebRadio
Caen, France / Reggae, Dub
Radio Fly Foot Selecta
Marseille, France / HipHop, Drum'n'Bass, Reggae
Lick FM Marbella
Marbella, Spain / Reggae, HipHop, House, Drum'n'Bass
Reggaetune FM
USA / Reggae, Dub
Radio Olympiades
Paris, France / World, Reggae, Electro, Rock
88.2 FM CONTROL MUSIC
San Jose, Costa Rica / Reggae, Reggaeton, Salsa
OpenFM - Polish Reggae Stylee
Warsaw, Poland / Reggae
Reprezent Radio 107.3 FM
London, United Kingdom / Dub, HipHop, Reggae, Urban
Africa N°1 - Naija
Paris, France / Reggae
Mouv' Dancehall
Paris, France / Reggae
GHR Midlands UK
Midland, United Kingdom / Oldies, Pop, Reggae, Rock
Nife FM Reggae
Germany / Reggae
sunradio
Cologne, Germany / R'n'B, Rap, Reggae
Planet 90
Assen, Netherlands / HipHop, House, 90s, Reggae
dubsideradio
France / Reggae, Dub
Hotmixradio SUNNY
Paris, France / Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
Real Strong Radio
Saint Lucia / Reggae
Identité Radio
Gros-Morne, DOM-TOM / Zouk and Tropical, African, Reggae
Big Up Session
Avignon, France / Reggae, Dub
Caribbean
Le Plessis Robinson, France / R'n'B, Reggae, Reggaeton
IRIE ZAYA REGGAE RADIO STATION
Saint-Sulpice-d’Arnoult, France / Reggae, Dub
Dream 102.9 FM
Canada / Reggae, Latin
Platinum Trini Hot 97 FM
Henderson, USA / Reggae, Pop
Trax FM
London, United Kingdom / Electro, Pop, Reggae, Soul
Radio Roža
Rijeka, Croatia / Reggae, Electro, Rock, Funk
Armageddeonmusik
New York City, USA / Reggae, Pop, Rock
Caribbean Vibes Radio
Silver Spring, USA / Reggae
DASDING Black Affairs
Baden-Baden, Germany / R'n'B, Urban, HipHop, Reggae
Onda Web Radio
Naples, Italy / House, Pop, Reggae, Rock
RadioSonar
Rome, Italy / Reggae, Indie, Pop
Radio Vassiviere 88.6
France / Rock, Reggae, Electro

The Rastafari sound: Jah, Ganja, Bob Marley and the roots of reggae

Reggae came into existence in a late 1960s Jamaica, emerging from the genres ska and rocksteady, and quickly became the dominant style of music in the country. Its lyrics, both sociocritical and inspired by love, peace and unity, coupled with the use of the creole language, Patois, and the spiritual connection to Rastafari, turned reggae into more than just a style of music. Reggae is a social movement, a philosophy and a way of life that has spread internationally since the 1970s - particularly in the US, England and Africa.

Reggae - The Voice of the Oppressed

In the 1970s the development of reggae was fueled by the coming together of the music and the Rastafari movement. The latter is a way of faith striving for equality and justice and advocating the resettlement of the African Diaspora people to Africa. But it is well known mainly thanks to its endorsement of the holy and ritual consumption of marijuana. Bob Marley and The Wailers, and also bands such as Big Youth, Black Uhuru and Burning Spear popularized the love affair between reggae and Rastafari. The previously mentioned ska also formed a reggae movement in the UK, whose supporters most notably included the band UB40. In the US the popularity of reggae was due to Bob Marley: not only directly through his own music, but also indirectly, through the music of others, for example, Eric Clapton's cover version of his song "I Shot the Sheriff" (1974).

In these parts, reggae has been more than an unknown quantity for a long time now. The wave also spilled over to many European nations in the late 1970s, however, the popularity was initially expressed in pure means of consumption. Over the course of the 1980s, many musicians and journalists began to strongly pursue their own interests instead, and in doing so contributed to the emergence of their own reggae culture. The Sound Systems, Pow Pow and Silly Walks played an equally important role as the artist, Gentleman. The latter embraced the Jamaican style over the years he spent living in Jamaica and created authentic reggae music, not only in English, but also using the Jamaican creole language Patois. In the 2000s his number 1 album “Confidence” was a great commercial success.