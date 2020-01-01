Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Rap Radio – 671 Stations with Genre Rap

axhubfm-rap
Germany / Rap
bananabeats
Germany / Rap
banger1337
Germany / Rap
bbm
Munich, Germany / Rap
beastlyfm
Germany / Rap
Beatz Area
Germany / HipHop, Pop, Rap, Rock
bendix
Wangen im Allgäu, Germany / Rap
bestfm
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Rap
bestmc
Germany / Rap
bestof1312wienerhits
Germany / Rap
bfpradio
Munich, Germany / Rap
bizzers
Brunswick, Germany / R'n'B, Rap
botsunlimited
Germany / Rap
bottlefm
Cologne, Germany / Rap
bravefmrap
Germany / Rap
bredenbeck
Germany / Rap
Bungee FM
Germany / Rap, HipHop
burning_wax
Bremen, Germany / Chillout, Rap, Electro
bxndix
Wangen im Allgäu, Germany / Rap
cerioxfm
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Rap
chartradio-germany
Soest, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rap, Rock
codingfm
Germany / Rap
cookiegames
Germany / Rap
cytradiorap
Germany / Rap
dacorner
Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
dangerfm
Germany / Rap
datc
Germany / Rap
dbrfm
Germany / Rap
dead-radio
Gießen, Germany / Electro, Chillout, HipHop, Rap
dead_or_allive
Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Der Rapsender
Germany / HipHop, Rap
deutschbattlerap
Cologne, Germany / Rap
deutscherrap
Butzbach, Germany / Rap
deutscheruntergrundrap
Bonn, Germany / Rap
deutsches-rap-radio
Leipzig, Germany / Rap
deutschhiphop24
Ravensburg, Germany / Rap
Deutschrap-Deluxe
Germany / HipHop, Rap
deutschrapfm
Germany / Rap
Deutschrap Radio
Detmold, Germany / Rap
Deutschrock-Plus
Germany / Rap, Rock
deutschtaps-finest
Germany / Rap
dev-rap
Germany / Rap
djsinatraberlinradio
Germany / Rap
drb-fm
Germany / Rap
Dyhnutiy
Germany / Rap
easyfm-rap
Germany / Rap
ege-radio
Germany / Rap
elitefmrap
Germany / Rap
ende
Constance, Germany / HipHop, Rap
Enderrap
Leipzig, Germany / Rap

The Rise of Rap

From the street corners’ of New York to being in the charts all around the World: hip hop is perhaps the largest youth culture of our time. Even though many people said at the start that this trend would quickly move on rap continues to reinvent itself and stay new and relevant.

What "Jive Talk" was for jazz musicians, similarly the spoken word albums of the Last Poets and Gil Scott-Heron were precursors of rap as we know it today. The first real rap disc was King Tim III by the Fatback Band, but not before the Sugarhill Gang made the music industry aware of this new musical style with their party single "Rapper's Delight", a hit in 1979. Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five also recorded early commercial success. Meanwhile many new bands and rappers such as Run DMC and LL Cool J made hip hop increasingly popular, and in addition, female rappers such as Salt-N-Pepa and white rappers like the Beastie Boys all chipped in. Rap had arrived outside of the ghetto.

In the 90s two rap directions were established: Concious rap, which unpacked the history of America and the civil rights movement also dealing with social injustices and gangsta rap by bands such as N.W.A (including Ice Cube, Eazy E, Dr Dre), who painted an unattractive picture by rapping about the reality of life in the ghettos, celebrating the lawless life of crime.

Today it is impossible to picture the charts without rap. Whether it is expressed through street rap or club music, hip hop, it has settled in all around the World. The spectrum of talent from the USA includes big names such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Lecrae, Eminem, Kanye West, 50 Cent, Future and Fetty Wap. Rap has also arrived in Europe. The most important ambassadors on the continent include Dizzee Rascal, Skepta, Cro, Example, and the rap style itself can also be found in the works of more mainstream artists such as Ed Sheeran.

As rap is played on FM radio far too infrequently, we offer a collection of web radio stations and streams that concentrate solely on those well loved rhymes and beats. Try out Classic Rap , Old School Rap - AddictedtoRadio.com and Real Rap ISH to get you started.