Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Rap Radio – 671 Stations with Genre Rap

ABC Rap
Marseille, France / HipHop, Rap
A BIG HiTZ Radio
Jacksonville, USA / HipHop, Rap, Urban
AHAT Radio
Las Vegas, USA / HipHop, Rap
Ambiance Groove
Marseille, France / Disco, Rap, Funk, Motown
Kampüs Radyo Asü
Aksaray, Turkey / Rap, Urban, Pop
AYWA FM
Khartoum, Sudan / Rap, HipHop, African
Bac FM
Nevers, France / Pop, Rap, Rock
BBR X-STREET
Valbonne, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Beats 4 You Mainstream
Göttingen, Germany / Electro, HipHop, House, Rap
Best Radio
Saint-Malo, France / Hits, Pop, Rap, Rock
Deutschrap rasiert
Stuttgart, Germany / Podcast, Rap
bigFM Rap Feature
Stuttgart, Germany / Rap
Black Beatz Radio
Litzendorf, Germany / Rap, HipHop
Blackbox Rap FR
Paris, France / Rap
Blackbox Rap US
Paris, France / Rap
Blazin Mics Fm
Baltimore, USA / Rap, HipHop
BLB RAP
Pantin, France / HipHop, Urban, Rap, Soul
Bling Beatz Radio
USA / HipHop, Hits, Urban, Rap
Booster FM
Toulouse, France / Funk, HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
C105 - The Best Hits
Munfordville, USA / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Rap, Rock
Campus Crew Passau
Passau, Germany / HipHop, Indie, Alternative, Rap
Radio Caprice - East Coast Rap
Russia / Rap
Radio Caprice - Rap
Russia / Rap
Radio Caprice - Rapcore
Russia / Rap
Radio Caprice - Southern Rap/Hip-Hop/Crunk
Russia / Rap, HipHop
Radio Caprice - Underground Rap
Russia / Rap
CBMF - Cashback Mafia Radio
France / Rap, HipHop
Radio Centrum 89.0 FM Rzeszów
Rzeszów, Poland / Hits, Jazz, Rap
Chasesbasement
Detroit, USA / Rap, HipHop, Urban
ChatSpot Radio
Mint Hill, USA / Rap, Rock, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Cityrap
Liège, Belgium / Rap, R'n'B
Classic Fleet Radio
Jersey City, USA / Rap, HipHop
Como The Beat
Panama City, Panama / Rap, HipHop, Soul, R'n'B
C-Rap
Charleroi, Belgium / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
WCPR Crazy Praise Radio
Lakemore OH, USA / Christian Music, HipHop, Rap, Rock
CULTURAP 593
Quito, Ecuador / Rap, HipHop
CyberFM Streetz
USA / Rap, Blues, HipHop, Indie
Dallas Rap Radio
Dallas, USA / Rap, HipHop
DASH Independent Grind
Lennestadt, Germany / HipHop, Rap
DASH The Cut
Lennestadt, Germany / HipHop, Rap
Def Beat Radio
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Rap, Funk, Soul
Dempsey Animateur - Webradio officielle
Saint-Malo, France / Hits, 80s, Pop, Rap
DIGGA.FM - Deutschrap. 24 Stunden. Täglich
Berlin, Germany / Rap, HipHop
ENERGY Classic Rap US
Germany / Rap
Family Dollar Radio
Houston, USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Radyo Fenomen Rap
Istanbul, Turkey / Rap
First Avenue Radio
USA / Rap, Rock, Metal, Alternative
Fleet Boom Radio
Jersey City, USA / Rap, HipHop
FluxRap
Berlin, Germany / Rap
Fréquence Sillé
Sillé-le-Guillaume, France / Pop, Rap, Electro, Rock

The Rise of Rap

From the street corners’ of New York to being in the charts all around the World: hip hop is perhaps the largest youth culture of our time. Even though many people said at the start that this trend would quickly move on rap continues to reinvent itself and stay new and relevant.

What "Jive Talk" was for jazz musicians, similarly the spoken word albums of the Last Poets and Gil Scott-Heron were precursors of rap as we know it today. The first real rap disc was King Tim III by the Fatback Band, but not before the Sugarhill Gang made the music industry aware of this new musical style with their party single "Rapper's Delight", a hit in 1979. Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five also recorded early commercial success. Meanwhile many new bands and rappers such as Run DMC and LL Cool J made hip hop increasingly popular, and in addition, female rappers such as Salt-N-Pepa and white rappers like the Beastie Boys all chipped in. Rap had arrived outside of the ghetto.

In the 90s two rap directions were established: Concious rap, which unpacked the history of America and the civil rights movement also dealing with social injustices and gangsta rap by bands such as N.W.A (including Ice Cube, Eazy E, Dr Dre), who painted an unattractive picture by rapping about the reality of life in the ghettos, celebrating the lawless life of crime.

Today it is impossible to picture the charts without rap. Whether it is expressed through street rap or club music, hip hop, it has settled in all around the World. The spectrum of talent from the USA includes big names such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Lecrae, Eminem, Kanye West, 50 Cent, Future and Fetty Wap. Rap has also arrived in Europe. The most important ambassadors on the continent include Dizzee Rascal, Skepta, Cro, Example, and the rap style itself can also be found in the works of more mainstream artists such as Ed Sheeran.

As rap is played on FM radio far too infrequently, we offer a collection of web radio stations and streams that concentrate solely on those well loved rhymes and beats. Try out Classic Rap , Old School Rap - AddictedtoRadio.com and Real Rap ISH to get you started.