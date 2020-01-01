Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.