Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

House Radio – 1,209 Stations with Genre House

Die-Music-Welle-Im-Norden
Bremen, Germany / Techno, House, Rock, Metal
Dots Unlimited Radio
Florence, Italy / Techno, House, Ambient, Electro
dRadio Greece
Greece / House
DRD RADIO
Elda, Spain / House, Disco, Electro
edge radio
Edinburgh, United Kingdom / House, Pop
EDM RADIO
Madrid, Spain / Electro, House
EDM Sessions
Las Vegas, USA / Techno, Trance, House
ElectroDanceWorld Radio
Madrid, Spain / Trance, Electro, House
Efecto FM
Elda, Spain / Electro, House, Techno
Electro Colombia Radio 2
Bogotá, Colombia / Techno, House, Industrial
Elektroniq radio
Podgorica, Montenegro / Electro, House
Electro Party Hits
Lavaur, France / Electro, House
Radio Electro Vibe
Osasco, Brazil / Electro, Trance, House
Electro Zone Radio
Comines, France / House, Techno, Electro, Trance
Energy Dream
Madrid, Spain / Zouk and Tropical, House, Podcast, Electro
ENERGYFM.RO
Timişoara, Romania / Techno, Top 40 & Charts, House, Electro
Energy Dance
Zurich, Switzerland / Electro, House
Esencia Radio
Madrid, Spain / Rock, House, Pop, Latin
Radio Espace Club
Paris, France / Pop, House, Electro
Expansion Radio
London, United Kingdom / Techno, Trance, House
extrafunfm
Monaco, Monaco / House, Techno, Electro
F2 Radio Lab
Naples, Italy / House, 80s, 90s, Pop
Fabric Live
Italy / Electro, House, Techno
Factor Dance
Junín, Peru / Electro, House, Pop
FCB Stream radio
École-Valentin, France / Electro, House, Top 40 & Charts
Fela Radio - Music With Soul
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico / Techno, House, 80s, Blues
Radyo Fenomen Clubbin'
Istanbul, Turkey / Electro, House
Fireradio
Gladbeck, Germany / House, Techno, Trance
Flash Fm Chile
Viña del Mar, Chile / Techno, House
Fleet EDM Radio
Jersey City, USA / Techno, Electro, House
Deep Fm Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires, Argentina / House, Electro
FM Trance 103.9
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Electro, Trance, House
Folegandros Radio
Greece / Hits, House, Pop
FOQO
Alverca do Ribatejo, Portugal / HipHop, Electro, House, Pop
Free-NightFM
Germany / HipHop, House, Pop, Electro
Freestyle4Ever
Myrtle Beach, USA / House, 80s, 90s
Frequence Dance
Saint Martin Aux Bois, France / Electro, House
Fresh-Beat
Germany / Pop, Techno, House
Fresh Radio Dance
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Zouk and Tropical, House, Disco
Fufus-sound-Radio
Bremen, Germany / Electro, House, Schlager
Funky SX
United Kingdom / Urban, Drum'n'Bass, House
Galaxy Beat World
Coesfeld, Germany / Techno, Trance, House, Minimal
GALAXY HOUSE WORLD
Saint-Witz, France / House, Techno, Electro, Indie
Garagemania
France / Electro, House
Gascon 655
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Electro, House
Gaydial Radio
Nancy, France / Electro, House
Gayradio Hits
Vienna, Austria / Electro, Hits, House, R'n'B
Generation-of-sound
Altenburg, Germany / House, Techno, Pop, Rock
Generation Zel! Radio
Brantford, Canada / Electro, HipHop, House, Top 40 & Charts
Genial-Radio
Germany / House, Rock, 80s, Pop

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.