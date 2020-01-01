Radio Logo
France Bleu Poitou
Poitiers, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
France Bleu RCFM Frequenza Mora
Ajaccio, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
France Bleu Touraine
Tours, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
Franks-Musikstube
Salzgitter, Germany / Hits
FREE FM
Madrid, Spain / Hits, 80s, 90s
Freemotions Radio
USA / Hits
Freestyle-Mix-Radio
Klietz, Germany / Hits
Freies Radio Salzkammergut
Bad Ischl, Austria / Hits
Gold Fréquence3
Joué lès Tours, France / Hits, Pop
Frequence Dance Radio
France / Electro, Hits
Fréquence ESJ
Paris, France / Hits
FREQUENCE FUN STATION
Brussels, Belgium / Hits, Pop, 80s, 90s
Fréquence Plus
Beaune, France / Pop, Hits
Radio Fréquence Souvenirs
Chauny, France / Pop, Rock, Hits, 70s
Rádio Frequência Livre
Passo Fundo, Brazil / Hits
Frequenzy5fm
Toronto, Canada / Hits
Fresh Coventry & Warwickshire
Coventry, United Kingdom / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Fresh Radio Spain - Costa Blanca South
Oriheula Costa, Spain / Oldies, Hits
Fresh Radio Top40
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Fri-born
Rønne, Denmark / Hits
Friends-Musik
Sonnenstein, Germany / Hits, Pop
FRUMUZYCA RADIO
Lodz, Poland / Hits, Pop
fuegodepasion
Badajoz, Spain / Hits
Radio Fuente de Vida
Kansas City, USA / Hits
Temptation by Fugadamore
Venice, Italy / Hits, Country, Rock
FunAdos RADIO
Paris, France / Hits
FunNightRadio
Germany / HipHop, Hits, Jazz, Oldies
Funradio4you
Zeven, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
Fusion Radio
Manchester, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Fusion Radio
Sale, United Kingdom / Hits, Pop, Reggae, Motown
Futuradio Hits
Saint-Nazaire, France / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Gaga-Fun-Express
Schleswig, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Gällivare 97.7 FM
Gällivare, Sweden / Hits
Gaming24
Schwabmünchen, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
Garagem in Rock
Brazil / Rock, Rock'n'Roll, Hits, Punk
Gayradio Hits
Vienna, Austria / Electro, Hits, House, R'n'B
Gay Wired Radio
Pittsburgh, USA / Hits, Pop
General Hit Radio
Marsac Sur L'Isle, France / Hits, Schlager
GénérationHit80
Paris, France / 80s, Hits, 90s
Géneration-Hit
Brive-la-Gaillarde, France / Hits, Electro, R'n'B
Générations Girls
Paris, France / Rap, Urban, Hits
Get Smashed Radio 1
Seattle, USA / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
Gherlafm-Eurodance Music Radio
Romania / Hits, 90s
Ghost-Dragon-Radio
Hamburg, Germany / Hits
GH Radio 1
Kumasi, Ghana / Hits, Pop
Glazyc80
France / Rock, Oldies, Hits
GL Mix Radio
Timbauba, Brazil / Hits
Globus Guld - Billund 89.8 FM
Billund, Denmark / Hits
Globus Guld - Bramming 97.9 FM
Bramming, Denmark / Hits
Globus Guld - Bredebro 104.1 FM
Bredebro, Denmark / Hits