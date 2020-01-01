Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.