Classic Rock Radio – 672 Stations with Genre Classic Rock

Antenne Niedersachsen 90er
Hanover, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock, Classic Rock
AORock Radio
Canada / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock, 80s
APS Radio
Milford, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies
ARDENN'CAFE
France / Classic Rock, Gothic, Hard Rock, Pop
Arrow 107.1 - Classic Rock
Idaho Falls, USA / Classic Rock, Hits
Arrow Classic Rock Nord
Sneek, Netherlands / Classic Rock
AsaltoMata Radio
Zaragoza, Spain / Classic Rock, Rock, Metal, Rock'n'Roll
Atlantis.fm Rock
Tenerife, Spain / Classic Rock, Rock
ATX The Last Radio Show
Austin, USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, Rock
Baby Boomerang Radio
Las Vegas, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Hits
Backstage Radio News
Fontaine-l’Évêque, Belgium / Blues, Classic Rock, Soul
Radio Backstage - Classic Rock
São Paulo, Brazil / Classic Rock
baden.fm relax
Germany / Classic Rock, 70s
baden.fm ROCK HAMMER
Germany / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
Bay Trust Radio
Kendal, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, News-Talk
BBR ROCK STATION
Valbonne, France / Rock, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock'n'Roll
Bear Metal Radio
Switzerland / Hard Rock, Classic Rock
Classic Rock | Best of Rock.FM
Germany / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Oldies, Rock
Birch Street Radio
Montreal, Canada / Classic Rock, Indie, Alternative
Birch Street Radio (US)
New Jersey, USA / Classic Rock, Indie, Alternative
Bliss Radio
Manila, Philippines / Classic Rock, Hits, Rock, Ballads
BrooklynFM
Haverfordwest, United Kingdom / Classic Rock
CALM RADIO - Rock Explosion 1965-69
Markham, Canada / Classic Rock
Cannacast420
Portland, USA / Classic Rock, Top 40 & Charts, Country, Rock
Radio Capital Classic Rock
Rome, Italy / Classic Rock, Rock
Radio Carcoma
Spain / Rock, Classic Rock, Hits
Carter County Radio
USA / Classic Rock, Country
CFMK Big FM 96.3
Kingston, Canada / Classic Rock
Cherry Hill Radio
Columbia, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Hits, Rock
Chrystelle Radio
Balma, France / Classic Rock, Country, Pop, Rock
CIRR Proud FM
Toronto, Canada / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop, R'n'B
CKNU X2 ROCK 100.9 FM
Quebec, Canada / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Metal
Classic Rock Music
USA / Classic Rock
ClassicROCK Østjylland
Aarhus, Denmark / Classic Rock
Classic Rock
Lisbon, Portugal / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
Classic Rock Records
Almere, Netherlands / Classic Rock, Oldies, Rock
Claw Radio
USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Clock Radio
Durban, South Africa / News-Talk, Classic Rock, 80s, 90s
Radio Club Network
Cagliari, Italy / Classic Rock, Hits, News-Talk, Pop
The Colorful Radio
France / Blues, Classic Rock, Country, Pop
Combi Radio
Bruges, Belgium / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop
Cruize Rock
Palmerston North, Australia / Classic Rock, Rock, Metal
Cuyen Radio
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Classic Rock, Alternative
Digital Classix BE4 Classic Rock
Munich, Germany / Classic Rock
DMode Radio
Mons, Belgium / Classic Rock
Digital Mayhem Rocks
Bowie MD, USA / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
Duane Cozzen's Super Classic Radio
Claremont, USA / Classic Rock, Blues
KSEG Eagle 96.9
Sacramento, USA / Classic Rock
Eco FM
Ourense, Spain / Hits, Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
Efkar
Istanbul, Turkey / Classic Rock, Hits

Classic Rock

Classic rock denotes a music style of rock that came into being in the time period between 1965 and 1975. The term itself was first coined in 1981 by the then newly established radio station WYSP. This station exclusively played various styles of rock music that were popular at that time.

The Beatles are considered the first group to have played classic rock. At that time they began to gradually move away from using the simple song structures and harmonies that characterised the music of their early years, as they increasingly developed a rockier sound. However, classic rock only first became famous thanks to the wild guitar sounds produced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Animals and The Rolling Stones. The latter is attributed with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", widely considered the first, best and one true classic rock hit of all time. In general, classic rock hits are referred to as “the best” and “most original” songs in rock music.

Given that classic rock is regarded as a traditional radio format, classic rock stations can naturally be found on radio.net, playing rock classics around the clock.