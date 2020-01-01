Radio Logo
Classic Rock Radio – 671 Stations with Genre Classic Rock

WNNS 98.7 FM
Springfield, USA / 80s, Classic Rock, Hits
WNWI - Birach Broadcasting Corporation 1080 AM
Oak Hill WV, USA / 80s, Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies
Woods Hit Radio
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago / Easy Listening, Classic Rock, Rock, Pop
WPGS 840 AM
Mims FL, USA / Classic Rock
WPVM - The Voice 103.7 FM
Asheville NC, USA / Pop, Classic Rock, Alternative, Country
WQLZ - 97.7 QLZ Real Rock
Taylorville IL, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
WRCD - The FOX 101.5 FM
Canton, USA / Classic Rock
WRL Radio 2 (Rock)
Leiria, Portugal / Classic Rock, Rock
WRXD - Ritmo 96.5 FM
Fajardo, USA / Classic Rock
WRXQ - Q ROCK 100.7 FM
Coal City IL, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
WSLG - NCPR 90.5 FM
Gouverneur, USA / Classic Rock, News-Talk
WSSE-DB
Clarksville TN, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies
WTBR 89.7 FM
Pittsfield, USA / Classic Rock
WTKV - TK99 105.5 FM
Oswego NY, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
WTKW - TK99 99.5 FM
Bridgeport, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
WVDU.com - Voodoo Radio
Baltimore, USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
WWGA - Great Classics 98.9
USA / Classic Rock, Hits
WXTL - The Rebel 105.9 FM
Syracuse, USA / Classic Rock
Radio Yoxer
Marbella, Spain / Classic Rock, Rock
Zava-Rock Klasszikus Rock Rádió
Hungary / Classic Rock, Rock
Zeplin
Istanbul, Turkey / Classic Rock, Rock

Classic Rock

Classic rock denotes a music style of rock that came into being in the time period between 1965 and 1975. The term itself was first coined in 1981 by the then newly established radio station WYSP. This station exclusively played various styles of rock music that were popular at that time.

The Beatles are considered the first group to have played classic rock. At that time they began to gradually move away from using the simple song structures and harmonies that characterised the music of their early years, as they increasingly developed a rockier sound. However, classic rock only first became famous thanks to the wild guitar sounds produced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Animals and The Rolling Stones. The latter is attributed with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", widely considered the first, best and one true classic rock hit of all time. In general, classic rock hits are referred to as “the best” and “most original” songs in rock music.

Given that classic rock is regarded as a traditional radio format, classic rock stations can naturally be found on radio.net, playing rock classics around the clock.