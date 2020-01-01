Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Classic Rock Radio – 672 Stations with Genre Classic Rock

Rock on Bavaria
Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads, Metal
rockin_c
Eunice MO, USA / Classic Rock
rocknroll-philosophy
Bayreuth, Germany / Alternative, Blues, Classic Rock, Rock
ROI-FM Webradio Innsbruck
Innsbruck, Austria / 80s, Classic Rock, Disco, Pop
shuffle
Germany / Classic Rock, Rock
space_fm_1
Germany / Classic Rock
stonevalley-radio
Constance, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock
tako
Coblenz, Germany / Classic Rock
therabierbar-rocking-radio
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Classic Rock
Triple R - RBI Real Rock Rarities
Munich, Germany / Classic Rock
walradio
Germany / Classic Rock, Oldies, Rock
wattwerker
Aurich, Germany / 70s, Classic Rock, Electro, Rock
Life Radio Classic Rock
Linz, Austria / Classic Rock, Rock
Lonnie Lee 24/7 Radio
Liverpool NSW, Australia / Classic Rock, Oldies, Country, Blues
Loudness Radio
George Town, USA / Alternative, Classic Rock, Rock
Lovica FM
Quebec, Canada / Classic Rock, Rock
LPCO Klassic Rock
London, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Reggae, Blues, Pop
LT3 Late
Rosario, Argentina / Classic Rock, Traditional, Hits
Luxygalaxy
Wolverhampton, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock, Punk
RADIO MAGDALENA
Roubaix, France / Classic Rock, Rock
Radio Mágica
Lobos, Argentina / Classic Rock
Magic Transistor 4
New York City, USA / Classic Rock
Radio Masti eXpress
Pakistan / Classic Rock, Oriental, Pop, Rock
Máxima FM 99.1
Antofagasta, Chile / Classic Rock
Men's Music
Russia / Classic Rock, Alternative, Blues
MetalRock06
Nice, France / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Metal
MetalRock.FM
Baltimore MD, USA / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Metal
Metro SOLID ROCK Radio
Sofia, Bulgaria / Classic Rock, Alternative, Rock
Radio Mezcalito
Mexico City, Mexico / Classic Rock
The Mighty Wazoo
Louisville KY, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Milano XR
Milan, Italy / Classic Rock, Rock, Alternative
mmRadio
USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
MODULATION - 100% POP
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop, Ballads
Morrissey Radio
Portugal / Pop, Classic Rock, Rock
My Generation Radio
Southampton, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock
N-Joy Belgium
Ghent, Belgium / Classic Rock, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
RÁDIO NOVAPRIMEIRA
Palmas, Brazil / Classic Rock, Rock, Pop
Rádio Oeste 89.5 FM
Ipora Do Oeste, Brazil / Classic Rock, Hits, News-Talk
Oldies Internet Radio
Guadalupe, Mexico / Classic Rock, Oldies, 70s, 80s
ON Classic Rock
Hof, Germany / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Oldies, Rock
ON Jukebox
Hof, Germany / Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop
ONLY ROCK
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Rock, Pop
ON Rock
Hof, Germany / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Alternative, Rock
Radio Otakus Dream
Mexico / Classic Rock
Radio Overland
Dulliken, Switzerland / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Metal, Rock
oWOW
Cleveland, USA / Classic Rock, Reggae, Rock, Blues
Ràdio Palafolls 107.7 FM
Palafolls, Spain / Classic Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Playback Rock
Denmark / Classic Rock, Rock
Plus FM
Rosario, Argentina / Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies
Powerplant Classic Rock
Doetinchem, Netherlands / Classic Rock, Rock

Classic Rock

Classic rock denotes a music style of rock that came into being in the time period between 1965 and 1975. The term itself was first coined in 1981 by the then newly established radio station WYSP. This station exclusively played various styles of rock music that were popular at that time.

The Beatles are considered the first group to have played classic rock. At that time they began to gradually move away from using the simple song structures and harmonies that characterised the music of their early years, as they increasingly developed a rockier sound. However, classic rock only first became famous thanks to the wild guitar sounds produced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Animals and The Rolling Stones. The latter is attributed with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", widely considered the first, best and one true classic rock hit of all time. In general, classic rock hits are referred to as “the best” and “most original” songs in rock music.

Given that classic rock is regarded as a traditional radio format, classic rock stations can naturally be found on radio.net, playing rock classics around the clock.