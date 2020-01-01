Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

good-sound
Hachenburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Gospel Classic Forever Brasil
Campinas, Brazil / Gospel, 70s, 80s, 90s
GotRadio - 90's Alternative
USA / 90s, Alternative
Green-Beatz-Radio
Duisburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Grenslandradio.nl
Essen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Grenzland-Radio
Nettetal, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
GrooveMix 2
Sobradinho, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Gum FM
Pirineus, Spain / House, Electro, 90s
Gwent Radio
Newport, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
Happy Crazy Radio
Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Pop
Haze.FM RNB
USA / 90s
Heart Barnstaple
Barnstaple, United Kingdom / Pop, 70s, 80s, 90s
Heart-Soul-Radio
Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Hellweg Radio - Dein 90er Radio
Soest, Germany / 90s
HeteHits
Emmen, Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
High Live Radio
Vienna, Austria / Hits, 80s, 90s
Hit FM 90s - ХИТ FM 90-е
Moscow, Russia / 90s
Hitfuchs.FM - Oldies
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Hitfunradio
Innsbruck, Austria / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
Hitpower-Radio.de
Duisburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Hit Radio Classics
Brive-la-Gaillarde, France / 80s, 90s
Hitradio Buxtehude Flashback
Buxtehude, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Hitradio Florida
Lehigh Acres, USA / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
HitRadio-Landau
Landau, Germany / HipHop, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Hit Radio One
Wiesmoor, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Rock
Hits4U
France / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
hits4you.fm
Ravensburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
HITS AND MIX RADIO
Puebla, Mexico / Trance, 80s, 90s, Rock
hitsclassic.com
Sparks, USA / 70s, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Hits Estéreo
Mexico / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Hits of 80 and 90
Trofa, Portugal / 80s, 90s
HitsRadio.US
USA / 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Hitstarradiolive
Wülfrath, Germany / Discofox, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Hopesong Radio
Houston, USA / Urban, Christian Music, 80s, 90s
Hospitalet - 80s Éxitos
Spain / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
IB3 Música
Palma de Mallorca, Spain / Indie, 90s, Pop, Jazz
Iconic Extra
Glasgow, United Kingdom / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Iconic Radio
Glasgow, United Kingdom / 90s, Pop
Illertal FM
Illertissen , Germany / Rock, 80s, 90s
Ilmwelle 90s
Pfaffenhofen, Germany / Techno, 90s
Radio-Infinity
Mülheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Insular FM
Los Lagos, Chile / 80s, 90s
Radio Inter 99 FM
Curitiba, Brazil / 70s, 80s, 90s
Interactiva Radio
Barcelona, Spain / Hits, 80s, 90s
IR-Radio4-Kickers Würzburg
Veitshöchheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Jarvis Radio
London, United Kingdom / 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Javiera 92.7 FM
San Javier, Chile / 90s
Jenny FM Classic
Dortmund, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Jetstream Radio
Montreal, Canada / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Joeff Radio
Cuchery, France / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.