90s Radio – 1,325 Stations with Genre 90s

Radio Fidelio Canal Universal
Santiago, Chile / Christian Music, Classical, 90s, Pop
fire-and-ice-music
Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Firelords-Of-Sound
Bergheim, Germany / 90s, Pop, Electro, Rock
Fire-Sound-Radio
Arnsberg, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Discofox
Flammen Herz Radio
Bochum, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Flashback.gr
Athens, Greece / 70s, 80s, 90s
radio flashback mix
Brazil / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Flashback Pa
Castanhal, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Flash-Fire-Radio
Bremen, Germany / Electro, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Flash
Le Vigan, France / 90s, Pop
Flash-Radio
Stuttgart, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
floradio
United Kingdom / 80s, 90s, Drum'n'Bass
FM1 80s & 90s
St. Gallen, Switzerland / 80s, 90s, Pop
Fm Calpe
Calp, Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Fm Dance
Santiago, Chile, Chile / Oldies, 80s, 90s
FM OKEY
Valparaiso, Chile / Techno, 90s, Pop, Reggaeton
Sentir Radio
Bella Vista AR, Argentina / 90s, Pop, Rock, 80s
FnF.fm
Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Norway / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Focus Fantastic
Netherlands / 70s, Electro, 80s, 90s
Foreverclassics 80s 90s
Córdoba, Argentina / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Formula10musicA
Murcia, Spain / 80s, 90s, Hits
Fórmula Disco Spain
Madrid, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Forum - 90's
Orléans, France / 90s
FOXARENA
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager, Discofox
Foxradio-Burscheid
Burscheid, Germany / Techno, 70s, 80s, 90s
Freaky Fun Radio
Stralsund, Germany / Techno, Electro, 80s, 90s
Freaky-Hall-Radio
Völklingen, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
FREE FM
Madrid, Spain / Hits, 80s, 90s
Freestyle4Ever
Myrtle Beach, USA / House, 80s, 90s
Fréquence ESJ Gold
Paris, France / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
FREQUENCE FUN STATION
Brussels, Belgium / Hits, Pop, 80s, 90s
Fresh FM 104.3 Aruba
Oranjestad, Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Forosocuellamos
Spain / 90s, Pop, Rock
FunBeatz-Radio
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, 70s, Schlager
Gallifrey Radio
Bad Pyrmont, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
GénérationHit80
Paris, France / 80s, Hits, 90s
Générations - 90
Paris, France / 90s
Radio Genova Ovest
Genova, Italy / 80s, 90s
Germanradio.info/90er
Leipzig, Germany / 90s
Germany-Radio International
Essen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Get Smashed Radio 1
Seattle, USA / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
Gherlafm-Eurodance Music Radio
Romania / Hits, 90s
Gigabase
Essen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, 70s
Gladbach Plus Live
Mönchengladbach, Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Global Disco
London, United Kingdom / 80s, 90s, Electro, Disco
GLOBALradio MENDOZA
Mendoza, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Gold FM Marina Alta Sur
Marina Alta, Spain / 80s, 90s, Electro, Pop
Gold Radio Web
Italy / Rock, 80s, 90s, Funk
Gold Star Radio
Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
GOLD WEB RÁDIO PORTUGAL
Ferreira do Alentejo, Portugal / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.