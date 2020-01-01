Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

80s Radio – 1,994 Stations with Genre 80s

wrs
Naples, Italy / 80s
wt-radio
Germany / 80s
zeppelin-stelle-radio
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, 90s
Le Disque
Quebec, Canada / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Leuchtturmbeachradio
Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Libre Antenne
Rennes, France / 80s, 90s
Liège Station
Liège, Belgium / 80s, Hits, Pop, Rock
Life Radio 80er
Linz, Austria / 80s, Pop
Lila-launeradio
Frankfurt/Oder, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
Linea Radio Savona
Genova, Italy / 70s, 80s, Hits, Oldies
Radio Lippewelle Hamm - Dein 80er Radio
Hamm, Germany / 80s
91 Fm Rádio - Rádio Litoral Oeste
Óbidos, Portugal / Rock, Hits, 80s, Pop
LIVE-ON-AIR-RADIO
Schleswig, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
LJ RADIO
Bolivar, Venezuela / 80s, Pop, Rock
LOCA FM 80'S
Madrid, Spain / 80s
Lodiko MuLo
Indonesia / Rock, 80s, Pop
Loewenplay-Bass-Radio
Dortmund, Germany / 80s
Lovaradio
DOM-TOM / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Ballads
Lradio
Pluherlin, France / 80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
Luhe-Hit-Radio
Winsen (Luhe), Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Made in Hits
Nancy, France / 90s, Hits, 70s, 80s
Magic 108
Richmond Hill, Canada / 80s, Pop
Radio Magic Bluefire
Leverkusen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Magic Dream Radio
Osterburg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
Magic Dream the Best
Germany / Rock, 80s, 90s
Magic-Dreamworld-Radio
Detmold, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
MagicExpressRadio
Emden, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
RadioMagicFirefly
Quedlinburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Magic Galaxie
Vienna, Austria / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio-Magicland
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, 90s
Magischer Feenstaub
Borgentreich, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Maidstone Radio
Maidstone, United Kingdom / 70s, 80s
Mainzer - Hitradio
Mainz, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Makradio Retro Hits
Moscow, Russia / 70s, 80s, 90s, Oldies
MALKI RETRO - Radio Pop, Rock & Latino
Lausanne, Switzerland / 70s, 80s, 90s
Malta Sunshine Radio
Valletta, Malta / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Masboi
Yogyakarta, Indonesia / Rock, 80s, Pop
masmusica.fm
Armenia, Colombia / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Más Radio
Bogotá, Colombia / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
Mausi-Dance-Radio
Essen, Germany / Techno, 80s, 90s, Schlager
MBPOA Radio
Mastic Beach, USA / 70s, 80s, Oldies
MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT Dessau
Dessau, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Mearns 80s
Aberdeen, United Kingdom / 80s
Medina Activa FM
Cadillac MI, Spain / 80s
Mediterranea FM 80s
Spain / 80s
MEGA FORCE RADIO
Lille, France / 80s, 90s
Megahits
Malaga, Spain / Hits, 80s
MEGA HITZ
Santiago, Chile / 80s, Pop, Latin, Ballads
Mega Radio Bayern - Augsburg
Augsburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Mega Radio Bayern - Ingolstadt
Ingolstadt, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .