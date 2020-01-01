Radio Logo
RND

80s Radio – 1,994 Stations with Genre 80s

eversound.fm
Wachau, Germany / 80s, Pop, Techno, Trance
Felix Radio
Plauen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
ferlelradio
Germany / Hits, 80s, Schlager
firefm
Germany / 80s
flashback
Wangen an der Aare, Switzerland / 70s, 80s, 90s, Disco
fmk_radio - Flashback Charts
Munich, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
freshhappywave
Germany / 80s
Fröhlich Radio
Hohenems, Austria / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
fsr
Germany / 80s
FunBaseFM
Wolfenbüttel, Germany / Techno, 80s, 90s, Electro
funnyday
Fürstenwalde, Germany / 80s, 90s
gala
Berlin, Germany / 80s
Galattica FM
Canada / 70s, 80s, Funk, Soul
gamersbest
Germany / 80s
Geekcraft
Freisen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Electro, Rock
Gigabase-Radio Oldie
Essen, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s
gm-60er-70er-80er-90er
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Gute Launeexpress
Germany / 70s, Schlager, 80s, Discofox
harols_80s
Malchin, Germany / 80s
Harz Zwei
Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
hitparadio-2
Berlin, Germany / 80s
hitplay
Osterholz-Scharmbeck, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio-Bunt-Gemischt
Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Discofox
Hitradio-Oberfranken
Leisnig, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio-Pasching
Austria / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Discofox
Hitradio 4 Ever
Mindelheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Hit Radio Holiday
Hamburg, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s
1 HITS 80s
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Schlager
Radio Hubi
Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
IceFM
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
illerparty
Germany / 80s
IstDasFakt - das Radio
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
joy-radioclub
Kamen, Germany / 70s, 80s
justgood80sradio
Germany / 80s
Radio Kaltnaggisch
Saarbrücken, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
KIEZ 1
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
kompakt
Munich, Germany / 80s, Ballads
Kraftpaket1422am- Das Revival Radio
Saarbrücken, Germany / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
Kanalstadt-Radio-Datteln 2
Datteln, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s
Radio Lechtal
Munich, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Schlager
LoungeForFriendsRadio
Fürth, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
life4enjoy
Germany / 80s
lonely heartbreaks
Marburg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Ballads
LoudTime.DE
Großrückerswalde, Germany / House, Electro, 80s, 90s
lucawieczorek
Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
MAGIC Flashback
Schöneiche, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Oldies
mala tunes
Puchheim, Austria / 80s, 90s, Pop
MashupFM
Wasungen, Germany / House, 80s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
MashupFMOldie
Wasungen, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s
mates-80er
Essen, Germany / 80s

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .