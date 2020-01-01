Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

AIRFM 24
Luxembourg / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
AIR SHOW
France / 80s, Pop
Akro Radio
Orléans, France / Hits, Electro, 80s, Pop
Album Radio CLUB 70 80 90
Charmes, France / 70s, 80s, 90s, Funk
Album Radio Souvenirs
Epinal, France / 80s, Hits, 70s, 90s
Radio AldeaPub
Santiago, Chile / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Der 100'5 Alemannia-Livestream
Eupen, Belgium / Hits, 80s, 90s
Alex FM
Toronto, Canada / 70s, 80s, 90s
ALL80S
Neuilly-en-Vexin, France / 80s
All Music WebRadio
Italy / 80s, Pop
Alpes 1 Grenoble
Grenoble, France / 80s
Altitude 600
France / Rock, 80s, Pop
Always 80’s
Calais, France / 80s, Hits
Ama Radio
Los Angeles, USA / 80s, 90s, Merengue, Ballads
Americana FM
Buenos Aires, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop
American Soul
Canada / Oldies, Urban, 80s, Soul
Angels Love Radio
Germany / 80s, Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
ANMIC 24
Rome, Ecuador / 80s
antenne 1 80er
Stuttgart, Germany / 80s
ANTENNE 80er POP
Klagenfurt, Austria / 80s
Antenne AC - Dein 80er Radio
Aachen, Germany / 80s
Antenne Düsseldorf - Dein 80er Radio
Düsseldorf, Germany / 80s
Antenne MV One-Hit-Wonder
Neubrandenburg, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
Antenne MV Wave
Rostock, Germany / Gothic, 80s
Antenne Niederrhein - Dein 80er Radio
Kleve, Germany / 80s
Antenne Pulheim 97.2
Pulheim, Germany / Pop, 80s, Rock
Antenne Unna - Dein 80er Radio
Unna, Germany / 80s
AnZoRadio
Veenendaal, Netherlands / Hits, 70s, 80s, Pop
AORock Radio
Canada / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock, 80s
ApsonMix
Douglas, USA / Hits, 80s, 90s
AQUA RADIO ONLINE
Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s, Electro
A .RADIO 80s JUICE
London, United Kingdom / 80s, Electro, Hits
Araguaney Radio Online
Chile / Hits, 80s, 90s
a.r.s. radio
Croatia / 80s
Artaba Radio
Las Palmas, Spain / 80s, Pop, Rock
Artefaktor 80s
Mexico City, Mexico / Electro, 80s
Arguin Radio Zen
Bordeaux, France / 80s, Ambient
ASKiNG RADIO
Benin, Nigeria / 80s, 90s, Soul, Funk
Radio Atlantic Sea
Marinha Grande, Portugal / Rock, 80s, Ballads, Hits
Radio Atlantide
Italy / Punk, 80s, Indie, Alternative
ATX The Last Radio Show
Austin, USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, Rock
Au fil du son 80s
Albi, France / 80s, 90s
AUFSTIEGSRADIO
Berlin, Germany / 80s
Aurora de Siempre
Honduras / 80s
AvtoFM 107.7
Baku, Azerbaijan / 80s, 90s, Pop
Awfully Awesome 80's
Dover NH, USA / 80s
Ayomts80s
Madrid, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
AZ-Radio
Parmilieu, France / 80s, 90s, Pop
Azul FM 98.4 & 98.6
Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s
B4B Radio House Legend
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France / 80s, Pop, Electro, Rock

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .