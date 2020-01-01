Radio Logo
2 Stations from L'Aigle

AQUILA FM
L'Aigle, France / Electro, Hits
Sweet FM - L'Aigle 98.6
L'Aigle, France / Hits

Radio frequencies in L'Aigle

Europe 1
104.6
France Bleu Normandie (Calvados - Orne)
102.2
France Info
105.5
Fun Radio FR
96.3
Normandie FM
103.6
Nostalgie
99.3
NRJ France
101
RCF
106
RMC Info Talk Sport
107.9
RTL
105
Sweet FM - Le Mans 94.8
98.6
Virgin Radio Officiel
107