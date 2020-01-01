Radio Logo
79 Stations from Augsburg

ms2
Augsburg, Germany / Chillout
musicisliferadio
Augsburg, Germany / Gothic, Punk, Rock, Metal
musikistgenuss
Augsburg, Germany / Hits
nightmre
Augsburg, Germany / Alternative
party-dj
Augsburg, Germany / Electro, Pop
rain_round
Augsburg, Germany / Pop
rockundmetal
Augsburg, Germany / Rock, Metal
skyline-efm
Augsburg, Germany / Trance
skyline-tfm
Augsburg, Germany / Trance
supernaturalradio
Augsburg, Germany / Rap
volxmusik
Augsburg, Germany / German Folklore, World
Mega Radio Bayern - Augsburg
Augsburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Momento de Dios
Augsburg, Germany
Pirate Radio
Augsburg, Germany / Alternative, Ambient, Rock, Film & Musical
Radio Fantasy Black
Augsburg, Germany / R'n'B
Radio Fantasy Dance
Augsburg, Germany / Electro
Radio Fantasy Lounge
Augsburg, Germany / Chillout
Radio Fantasy Love
Augsburg, Germany / Ballads
RT1 ROCK
Augsburg, Germany / Rock
RT1 SPORT
Augsburg, Germany / News-Talk
RT1 2000er
Augsburg, Germany / Pop
RT1 MADE IN GERMANY
Augsburg, Germany / Hits, Pop
RT1 XMAS
Augsburg, Germany / Pop
TONEART Radio
Augsburg, Germany / Electro, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Weltbild Radio Heimatklänge
Augsburg, Germany / German Folklore
Weltbild Radio Hit Legenden
Augsburg, Germany / Oldies
Weltbild Radio Meine Hitparade
Augsburg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Weltbild Radio
Augsburg, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Oldies, Hits
Weltbild Radio Schlagerland
Augsburg, Germany / Schlager

Radio frequencies in Augsburg

ANTENNE BAYERN
104.2
B5 aktuell
105.5
BAYERN 1 - Schwaben
90.9
Bayern 2 Süd
89.3
BAYERN 3
98.3
BR-KLASSIK
102.1
Deutschlandfunk
97.8
Deutschlandfunk Kultur
100
egoFM
94.8
HITRADIO RT1
96.7
Klassik Radio
92.2
Radio Fantasy
93.4
ROCK ANTENNE
87.9